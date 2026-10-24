Hamilton Holds Healthcare Stocks As Senate Rival Marshall Pushes PBM Restrictions

For Kansas Democrat Senate candidate Adam Hamilton, the pulpit isn’t the only place he’s built a financial stake. His financial disclosure reveals he is a shareholder in some of the healthcare industry’s top corporations, as his Republican opponent supports legislation to lower drug prices for Kansans.

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Hamilton, a pastor at the largest church in Kansas, not only has made hundreds of thousands from his role as a pastor and an author, but he also profits off the very same pharmaceutical companies whose profits incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall has sought to curb.

Hamilton is running for Senate against Marshall, who is running for his second term. Marshall worked as an obstetrician for more than 25 years before his election to Congress in 2016.

In 2025, Marshall introduced the bipartisan Protecting Pharmacies in Medicaid Act. The legislation helps to lower costs for Medicaid patients by minimizing spread pricing for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), groups that manage prescription drug benefits for health insurers, negotiate with drugmakers, and arrange payments to pharmacies.

PBMs use spread pricing to increase the cost of medication for Medicaid patients by charging patients more for the medicine than they pay a pharmacy, pocketing the difference for profit.

The bill aims to prevent this and would bar PBMs from charging Medicaid more for a drug than they pay the pharmacy, only allowing the middlemen to collect a fixed fee for their services. Payments to pharmacies, then, would be based on a federal survey of what pharmacies typically pay to buy the drugs. The legislation would cut costs for Medicaid by an estimated $2 billion over a decade.

While Marshall has spent his Senate tenure working on this legislation, Hamilton stands to gain from the same companies causing the price hikes.

In the latest candidate financial disclosure filing, Hamilton reported holding stocks valued between $40,026 and $426,000 in pharmaceutical companies and healthcare groups, including AbbVie Inc., CVS Health Corp., Eli Lily and Co., Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

And as Hamilton profits off healthcare stocks, he also heavily profits from his pastoral role at a Kansas City-area megachurch.

Hamilton founded the Kansas City-area United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in 1990 and currently serves as its senior pastor. The church is the largest church in Kansas and has nine locations throughout the Kansas City area, including an $81 million campus in Leawood, Kansas. Roughly 25,000 people attend Sunday services on campuses or tune into its online broadcast each week.

The church’s “Statement of Belonging” says it is “committed to reflect the LOVE of Christ by fostering a community where ALL people—including but not limited to age, race, gender, sexuality, identity, ability, background, nationality, and socioeconomic level—are valued, respected, and treated with dignity.”

Hamilton, who has written more than 30 books, including a number of Bible studies, reported his net worth to be between $5,904,244 and $20,441,000 in his financial disclosure report.

From his church-related roles, including that of senior pastor as well as royalties from various books, Hamilton recorded a salary of $822,901.62. Of that number, roughly $400,000 was his Church of the Resurrection salary, while he pocketed another $417,372.70 in royalties from publishing houses.

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Hamilton also collected two $5,000 sums from one speech at the First United Methodist Church in Richardson, Texas, and another address at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida.

Hamilton’s earnings from his church, books, and speaking engagements place his individual salary well above that of a typical Kansas household income, as he is on track to make more than $8 million over a decade if he continues at his current rate.

Hamilton collects hundreds of thousands from preaching and publishing while holding significant investments in healthcare companies. Meanwhile, Kansas voters struggle with prescription costs and can’t afford Hamilton playing political games for personal gain.

Hamilton’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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