A Mississippi businessman was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in prison for paying illegal kickbacks for fraudulent doctors’ orders and then using those orders to fraudulently bill Medicare over $19 million through seven different durable medical equipment (DME) supply companies.

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Court documents say that Willie De Gibbs, 53, of Toomsuba, Mississippi, and Cutler Bay, Florida, was the sole owner of three DME supply companies and the beneficial owner of and controlled, sometimes through straw owners, four other DME supply companies.

Gibbs signed Medicare enrollment applications on behalf of some of these DME supply companies, certifying to Medicare that he would comply with all Medicare rules and regulations, including prohibitions on fraud, waste, and abuse, and that he would not violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

Gibbs broke these promises by paying bribes and kickbacks to multiple companies in exchange for signed doctors’ orders for orthotic braces. Gibbs disguised the true nature of these illegal kickbacks through sham contracts for “marketing,” “advertising,” “telemedicine,” and “lead acquisition.” Gibbs then used these orders to bill Medicare for orthotic braces.

More than $19M in fraudulent Medicare billings for medically unnecessary braces led to a 10-year prison sentence for a Mississippi businessman. He was also ordered to repay $9.46M for the kickback-fueled scheme. Learn more: https://t.co/8AWBxsimRl https://t.co/ilpSgj5kH8 — OIG at HHS (@OIGatHHS) November 18, 2026

The braces that Gibbs billed to Medicare through the seven DME supply companies were medically unnecessary. The doctors who ordered the braces did not have a pre-existing doctor-patient relationship with the Medicare patients, were not treating the patients, did not conduct a physical examination of the patients, and did not conduct a proper telemedicine visit. Gibbs also billed for braces that were never ordered by a physician at all. Indeed, one of the DME supply companies created doctors’ orders out of whole cloth by falsely appropriating the credentials of practitioners to justify the brace orders, unbeknownst to the practitioners.

Gibbs received multiple complaints from Medicare patients, their family members, and others that the orthotic braces they received from Gibbs’ DME supply companies were never requested and were not needed. In many cases, Medicare patients received multiple braces. For example, one beneficiary received a back brace, two knee braces, and two suspension sleeves, for which Medicare paid $2,520 based on the fraudulent claims.

In total, Gibbs caused approximately $19,455,116 in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare. Medicare paid approximately $9,460,142 based on these claims.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in November 2025. In addition to the prison term, Gibbs was ordered to pay $9,460,142.27 in restitution.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division; Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Eikhoff of the FBI Jackson Field Office; and Acting Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Scott J. Lampert of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The FBI Jackson Field Office and HHS-OIG investigated the case.

Deputy Chief Sara E. Porter of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie for the Southern District of Mississippi prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, is taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/fraud/health-care-fraud-section.

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