A federal grand jury indicted a member of the Alabama House of Representatives on fraud charges this week.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Patrick Lorn Sellers, 53, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, with four counts of wire fraud.

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Court records say that between July 2020 and May 2021, Sellers – who has represented Alabama House District 57 since November 2022 and was re-elected to a second term earlier this month – fraudulently solicited and obtained more than $240,000 in grants and loans from the United States government, the State of Alabama government, and an Alabama-based non-profit, all of which were intended to provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, but which Sellers used for his own personal benefit.

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filed_indictment_-_u.s._v._sellers.pdf by scott.mcclallen





“Combating fraud and holding public officials accountable are important priorities of this office and the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “Public officials, such as State Representative Sellers are entrusted with a heavy responsibility to serve the public, and this indictment indicates a complete abdication of that sacred trust. Allegations involving the misuse of federal grant and loan programs are taken very seriously, and we will not shy away from our duty to preserve and protect the public. At the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, we remain committed to chasing every lead, following every indicator, and looking under every rock in our efforts to bring justice, protect taxpayer dollars, and ensure the integrity of federal programs. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our incredible law enforcement partners and capable prosecutors in investigating and bringing this case forward.”

Those benefits included personal credit card payments, personal mortgage payments, personal loan payments, personal water bill payments, and even his daughters’ college tuition payments.

“Our office has a long and proud tradition of holding public officials accountable, and with these charges, that tradition is no longer just a thing of the past,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Janich. “Under U.S. Attorney Williams, we have a mandate to aggressively pursue corrupt public officials, no matter what position they hold or what power they wield.”

NEWS ALERT from @FBIBirmingham: Alabama State Representative Arrested on Fraud Charges Learn more: https://t.co/tj69nQbVEi — FBI (@FBI) November 19, 2026

“The charges announced today underscore the FBI's commitment to investigating allegations of fraud against the government, particularly when they involve programs established to assist Americans during times of crisis,” said David R. Fitzgibbons, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Birmingham. “As alleged in the indictment, Patrick Sellers fraudulently obtained more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief funding and used much of that money for personal expenses. The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue those who seek to exploit government assistance programs for personal gain and will work to ensure taxpayer-funded programs are protected from fraud, waste, and abuse. To those who choose to commit fraud against the government, the message is simple: Justice Will Find You.”

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BREAKING: Alabama State Rep Patrick Sellers (D), INDICTED on wire fraud charges for allegedly fraudulently using COVID relief funding https://t.co/W2G1jywapy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brett A. Janich and Ryan S. Rummage are prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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