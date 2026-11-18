A Newton, Massachusetts, psychologist was convicted earlier this week following a four-day jury trial of defrauding two victims, his psychotherapy patient and one of his own relatives.

Advertisement

He was also convicted of lying on a loan application to a federally insured bank.

Eric Brown, 77, was convicted of two counts of wire fraud, one count of making a false statement on a loan application to a federally insured bank, and one count of engaging in an unlawful money transaction.

United States Senior District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for February 22, 2027.

Brown was a psychotherapist for a Massachusetts victim who had been injured after being struck by a drunk driver. In February 2022, the victim asked Brown to serve as the trustee of a trust benefiting the victim. The trust held approximately $700,000, which was the victim’s settlement from the accident. As trustee, Brown had exclusive control over the victim’s money, but he also had duties under Massachusetts law to use the money solely for the victim’s benefit and to keep the victim reasonably informed about his administration of the trust.

Beginning in August 2023, Brown fell victim to an online investment confidence scam. At the encouragement of a scammer pretending to be in an online relationship with him, Brown invested $600,000 of the victim’s money overseas. Brown falsely told the victim that the trust’s investments were not performing well, but did not tell the victim that he planned to use the investment to pay his own substantial debts, or that he planned with the scammer to share only 10 percent of the profits with the victim.

Federal Jury Convicts Psychologist in Fraud Scheme A defendant in Massachusetts was convicted after a four-day federal jury trial of defrauding two victims: his psychotherapy patient and one of his own relatives. He was also convicted of lying on a loan application to a federally insured bank. According to court records, the defendant served as trustee for a patient’s trust holding approximately $700,000 from an accident settlement. Instead of using the funds solely for the victim’s benefit, he invested the victim’s money overseas after falling for an online investment confidence scam. He also deceived a relative into lending him money and falsely stated on a bank loan application that he needed funds for taxes and debt consolidation before sending most of the loan proceeds overseas. This case is the result of excellent work by @DMAnews1 and @FBIBoston — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 17, 2026

Separately, Brown deceived a family member into lending him an additional $310,000.

Brown falsely told his relative that he needed the money for taxes and debt consolidation, when he intended to invest it overseas and to use the bulk of the investment profits to pay his own debts. Brown did not tell his relative about his online relationship, the overseas investment he intended to make, or the fact that he planned to share only 5 percent to 6 percent of the profits.

Finally, in November 2023, Brown applied for a $517,800 Home Equity Line of Credit with Citizens Bank. Brown and the scammer planned to lie in response to the bank’s questions about his financial activity. When a loan officer later asked Brown what he wanted the money for, Brown falsely stated that the money was for taxes and loan consolidation; Brown then sent the majority of the proceeds of the loan overseas.

The charges of wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison on each count, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of making a false statement on a bank loan application provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of engaging in an unlawful money transaction provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes, which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Advertisement

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam W. McCall and Seth B. Kosto, Chief of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit, are prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.