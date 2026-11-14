Florida Man Gets 84 Months for Fake Cosmetic Surgery Clinics That Stole From Lenders

A Wellington, Florida, man was sentenced on Thursday to 84 months in prison for using sham cosmetic surgery clinics and the stolen identities of more than 100 people to defraud medical lenders of approximately $2.3 million, and for fraudulently seeking COVID-19 disaster relief loans.

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Court records say that from approximately April 2018 through February 2024, Jaquez Tullis, 42, and his co-conspirators created six sham medical clinics that claimed to offer cosmetic surgery and other medical services, but provided no real care. The conspirators registered the clinics with the Florida Department of State using stolen personal identifying information of practicing doctors and others without their knowledge or consent. In some cases, they listed those doctors as clinic owners on applications to become approved merchants with six medical lenders. Those lenders, two FDIC-insured banks and four financial technology companies financed out-of-pocket procedures not covered by insurance.

“Jacquez Tullis built fake medical clinics using stolen identities, including those of practicing doctors and deceased individuals, and used them to steal millions from lenders,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “When the pandemic hit, Tullis then tried to exploit taxpayer-funded relief meant for struggling small businesses. Today’s sentence makes clear that the Fraud Division will hold accountable those who abuse the public’s trust, whether they steal from private lenders or from the American people.”

Once the clinics were approved, the conspirators submitted fraudulent credit card applications to the lenders in the names of more than 100 individuals, seeking approximately $3.1 million. The applications falsely represented that the funds were for cosmetic surgery and other services the clinics would provide. In fact, the individuals did not know about or authorize the applications and did not need or want any treatment. According to death records, some had died before the dates they supposedly received care.

“The defendant’s actions represent a serious breach of trust, exploiting the identities of innocent individuals and manipulating financial institutions for personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles of FBI Miami. “Fraud schemes of this magnitude undermine the integrity of our financial system and inflict real harm on victims whose identities are stolen and misused. The FBI remains committed to protecting the American public, holding accountable those who exploit others for financial gain, and pursuing those who believe they can hide behind elaborate schemes.”

Separately, from April through August 2020, Tullis submitted at least nine fraudulent applications on behalf of certain businesses to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) loans, a federal stimulus program authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Tullis obtained funds under the EIDL program by submitting false and fraudulent loan applications that collectively sought $696,860 in EIDL funds. The loan applications falsely represented, among other things, the business’s number of employees and revenue.

Tullis pleaded guilty on July 21, 2026, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II of the Southern District of Florida sentenced Jacquez Dion Tullis to 60 months on the bank fraud conspiracy count and a consecutive 24 months on the aggravated identity theft count, for a total of 84 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Tullis was also ordered to pay $2,309,859.44 in restitution, $200 in special assessment, and a forfeiture money judgment of $2,309,859.44

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Two co-defendants were previously sentenced:

Taneika Nakia Pace, 50, of Hallandale Beach, was the manager of two of the sham clinics. Pace pleaded guilty to bank fraud on June 15, 2026, and was sentenced on September 2, 2026, to six months in prison and four years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay $49,825 in restitution and to forfeit $23,200.

Junaque Nicole Tullis, also known as “Juanaque Tullis,” 46, of Coral Springs, submitted at least five fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA between April and December 2020, seeking approximately $164,521 in the names of several businesses and herself. The applications contained false statements about the number of employees and revenue of the businesses. Junaque Tullis pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 23, 2026, and was sentenced on August 13, 2026, to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution and to forfeit $4,000.

All three defendants were charged as part of the Justice Department’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, announced on June 30, 2025.

The FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Shana Priore of the Fraud Division’s Public Trust and Financial Integrity Section prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Demirci of the Southern District of Florida handled asset forfeiture.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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