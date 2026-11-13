Man Pleads Guilty to Millions in SNAP Fraud Run Out of a 500-Square-Foot Store

A Hyde Park, Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars’ worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through small retail stores he operated in Boston.

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Saul Alisme, 25, has pleaded guilty to one count of food stamp fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for February 10, 2027.

Alisme was charged in December 2025.

Alisme owned Saul Mache Mixe Store, a small variety store within a single street-facing storefront in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Saul Mache Mixe Store occupied approximately 500 square feet.

According to the charging documents, despite the limited size, inventory and food offerings, Saul Mache Mixe Store exhibited extraordinarily high SNAP redemption volumes, far beyond what could reasonably be supported by legitimate food sales. Specifically, transaction data revealed that the store had exceptionally large and anomalous average monthly SNAP redemption rates when compared to similarly situated businesses of the same size, type and location.

usa_v._bonheur_et_al._-_complaint_affidavit.pdf by scott.mcclallen





Additionally, transaction-level data showed that only approximately 10 percent of SNAP transactions were for amounts under $40, while more than 70 percent of transactions exceeded $95. Such transaction patterns are typically associated with large supermarkets, not small variety stores with limited food inventory.

Saul Alisme, a Haitian national illegally living in Hyde Park, MA, has admitted to fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars’ worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through a small retail store he operated in Boston. Alisme also sold donations intended for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children. Learn more about this #FBI Boston investigation with @OIGUSDA & @bostonpolice: https://t.co/4FD2N9hDQt — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 13, 2026

During undercover operations conducted at Saul Mache Mixe Store, SNAP benefits were trafficked for cash on two occasions from Saul Mache Mixe Store. In each instance, the defendant worked the cash register and personally exchanged SNAP benefits for cash. Saul Mache Mixe Store was also observed selling liquor in exchange for SNAP benefits.

Saul Mache Mixe Store also sold MannaPack meals, a donated food product manufactured by the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children. These meals are paid for entirely by charitable donations intended for shipment and distribution to food-insecure children overseas and are never authorized for retail sale. Alisme sold donated MannaPack meals in his store for approximately $8 per package, profiting from food intended for humanitarian relief.

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According to the charging documents, because Saul Mache Mixe Store carried little legitimate food inventory and generated minimal lawful revenue, the defendant relied almost entirely on USDA-funded SNAP redemptions as his source of income.

The charge of food stamp fraud greater than $100 provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations – Northeast Region; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

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On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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