Group Targeted Intellectually Disabled Women to Seize SSA, SNAP Benefits

Four Pennsylvania residents have been arrested and charged with committing benefits fraud, wire fraud, and mail fraud.

Michael Swanson, 43, David Dziobczynski, 54, and Caitlyn Eusden Swanson, 26, all of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Nicole Swanson, 39, of Upper Darby, PA, were arrested and charged in a 39-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and numerous related offenses, arising from an alleged scheme to control and use for their own purposes the Social Security Administration (“SSA”) benefits and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“SNAP”) benefits of intellectually disabled women.

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The indictment was part of the Department of Justice’s nationwide series of enforcement actions between September 1, 2026, and October 23, 2026, targeting fraud involving SNAP and related U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. This coordinated effort by DOJ’s Fraud Division, 13 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and the Utah Attorney General’s Office resulted in actions against more than 40 defendants whose alleged or proven schemes caused nearly $45 million in intended losses to the federal government. Nearly $42 million of that amount involved fraud against SNAP benefits, which provide monthly food assistance to low-income individuals and families.

Michael Swanson, Nicole Swanson, and Caitlyn Eusden Swanson made initial appearances on October 14 before a federal magistrate in Philadelphia. Dziobczynski made his initial appearance on October 15.

The indictment alleges that, together, the four defendants targeted intellectually disabled women, including Victim 1 and Victim 2, to gain control of the victims’ government benefits by fraud, and to improperly use those funds as the defendants’ own, while falsely representing to Victims 1 and 2 that their benefits were being used, managed, and safeguarded for the victims’ benefit.

To control the victims and the victims’ government benefits, as alleged, Michael Swanson and Nicole Swanson groomed, lured, and enticed the intellectually disabled women to live with them as a “family” group at a Chester, PA, residence owned by Dziobczynski, and other locations. Michael Swanson then controlled the victims through a variety of means, including by engaging in sexual acts with them, to which they lacked the capacity to consent, with Nicole Swanson encouraging the victims to join in these sexual relationships with Michael Swanson and sometimes engaging in sexual acts with the victims herself.

The indictment further alleges that Michael Swanson, Nicole Swanson, and Caitlyn Eusden Swanson also controlled the victims through other coercive tactics, including verbal abuse, physical abuse, threats of physical harm, utilizing minor children to monitor them, depriving them of access to electronic devices, restricting their access to food, and isolating them from their loved ones. These three defendants are each charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping, arising from the willful transportation of Victims 1 and 2 from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to the Northern District of Florida for the purposes of gaining a financial benefit from, and engaging in illegal sexual acts with, the victims.

In addition, the defendants allegedly took steps to cover up their scheme. For example, between about February 13, 2023, and June 23, 2023, Michael Swanson and Dziobczynski engaged in a campaign to remove a social worker, Victim 3, from her role as the assigned caseworker for some of the Swansons’ minor children, including by repeatedly lodging meritless complaints with Victim 3’s supervisors, and by repeatedly harassing and threatening her.

If convicted, Michael Swanson, Nicole Swanson, and Caitlyn Eusden Swanson each face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. David Dziobczynski faces a maximum possible term of 30 years’ imprisonment.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, and Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General, with assistance from the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, Upper Chichester Township Police Department, and Leon County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Megan Curran and Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Harrell.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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