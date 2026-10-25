Alabama Woman Indicted for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot President Trump

A Lauderdale County woman has been charged with making violent threats against the President of the United States through social media, announced U.S. Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr.

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A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Megan Lorraine Utz, 36, of Courtland, Alabama, with threats against the President of the United States and interstate transmission of threatening communication.

According to the indictment and complaint, it is alleged that on October 5, 2026, Utz made a threatening post on Facebook regarding President Trump’s attendance at the upcoming football game between Alabama and Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on October 10, 2026.

Utz’s post stated “I’ll put a bullet through him if he dares.” On October 6, 2026, FBI agents, Secret Service agents, and the Florence Police Department located Utz in Florence, Alabama. The Florence Police Department arrested Utz pursuant to an active misdemeanor warrant for Harassing Communications issued by the Guin Police Department.

“Threats of violence are taken seriously, and we are committed to protecting the safety of our nation’s leaders,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “In an era in which our current President has faced multiple attempts on his life we will act swiftly to address threats such as those listed in this complaint. We commend our law enforcement partners for their swift action in identifying and apprehending the defendant. This case underscores our united front built on strong partnerships and addressing threats of public safety.”

🚨News Release Alert: A Lauderdale County Woman Charged with Making Threats Against the President of the United States. Read more: https://t.co/suRExoLJEx https://t.co/Z8kiIDWedS — FBI Birmingham (@FBIBirmingham) October 23, 2026

The FBI and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with the Florence Police Department and the Guin Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John M. Hundscheid and Gregory R. Dimler are prosecuting the case.

“Threats of violence, whether made online or in person, are taken seriously,” said David R. Fitzgibbons, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Birmingham. “People have every right to express their views, but when that expression turns into a threat against another individual, it becomes a federal matter. We appreciate the cooperation of our law enforcement partners in bringing this case forward, and we remain committed to ensuring that threats of this nature are thoroughly investigated.”

🚨 BREAKING: An Alabama woman has been federally charged after allegedly posting on Facebook that she would “put a bullet through him” if President Trump attended the Georgia-Alabama college football game. Trump ultimately did not attend due to weather. https://t.co/MYr4kgAlYi — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 23, 2026

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An indictment follows a federal complaint in which Utz was arrested for the same conduct. A federal criminal complaint is a sworn, preliminary charge filed by a prosecutor and a law enforcement officer seeking an arrest warrant.

After a complaint, the federal grand jury considers the evidence and, if it finds probable cause, indicts on the formal felony charge. A complaint and an indictment are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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