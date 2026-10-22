Illegal Alien Reportedly Arrested for Beheading Iwo Jima Monument in Virginia

An illegal alien was reportedly arrested for beheading a World War II Iwo Jima monument in Virginia on Tuesday.

Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriono, 27, of Mexico, entered the U.S. in 1999 and was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status until the Trump administration ended it, Fox News reported.

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NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

Virginia man: Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano Man accused of decapitating Iwo Jima statue with sledgehammer near Quantico https://t.co/h756kDFJwO #FoxNews — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 23, 2026

BREAKING: Suspect who defaced US Marine Monument at Quantico is a violent Illegal Alien — charges always dropped against Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano “No drivers license” “failure to exhibit license” hmmm https://t.co/WCiTu2eZRG — Virginians for Safe Communities (VSC) (@VA4SafeComm) October 22, 2026

VANDALIZED: A man identified as Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano allegedly used a sledgehammer to damage an Iwo Jima monument at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, reportedly knocking the head off one of the Marine figures. https://t.co/BmCgrnbfg9 — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) October 23, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The man arrested for DECAPITATING the Iwo Jima statue is an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Mexico, per Fox's @BillMelugin_ How many more examples do I need to give?! These people don't want a "BETTER LIFE." They simply want to DESTROY AMERICA ALL MUST GO! Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, 27, was given DACA status by Obama, but given he entered illegally, Trump revoked his status. So he retaliated by destroying one of the most sacred statues in America. Bury this POS. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

Vandal beheads Quantico Iwo Jima statue soldier with sledgehammer, causing over $100K in damage https://t.co/CiODG2BVZF https://t.co/eBoFF8cE97 — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him using a sledgehammer to smash an Iwo Jima statue in Quantico, Virginia. Officers responded to Richmond Highway and Fuller Road at about 10:13 p.m. to investigate a report of property destruction. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, "actively damaging" the statue, according to Prince William County police. Read more at https://t.co/nZTw1YPpHQ 🔗 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 22, 2026

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🚨 JUST IN: The man caught DECAPlTATlNG an Iwo Jima statue in Virginia has been hit with MULTIPLE FELONIES and is being held WITHOUT BOND AND he faces 10+ YEARS in prison, thanks to Trump This dude is REALLY about to FIND OUT 🤣 Nearly 7,000 Americans died taking Iwo Jima in WWII. Three of the men depicted in that statue never came home. We have FAR too many people in our country who fundamentally hate us. Thanks for the report, @kevincorke. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

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