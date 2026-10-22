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Illegal Alien Reportedly Arrested for Beheading Iwo Jima Monument in Virginia

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 22, 2026 9:30 PM
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Illegal Alien Reportedly Arrested for Beheading Iwo Jima Monument in Virginia
AP Photo/Steve Helber

An illegal alien was reportedly arrested for beheading a World War II Iwo Jima monument in Virginia on Tuesday. 

Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriono, 27, of Mexico, entered the U.S. in 1999 and was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status until the Trump administration ended it, Fox News reported.

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News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MEXICO | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VIRGINIA
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