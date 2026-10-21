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FBI Reportedly Arrests 17-Year-Old Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Rep. Keith Self

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 21, 2026 8:31 PM
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FBI Reportedly Arrests 17-Year-Old Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Rep. Keith Self
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The FBI has reportedly arrested and charged a 17-year-old accused of plotting to assassinate Republican Rep. Keith Self (TX-3).

WFAA reported that federal agents arrested the minor on October 5 after the minor acquired a firearm. The minor allegedly tried to assassinate Self at an event last Saturday. 

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FBI | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TERRORISM | TEXAS
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