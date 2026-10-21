FBI Reportedly Arrests 17-Year-Old Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Rep. Keith Self

The FBI has reportedly arrested and charged a 17-year-old accused of plotting to assassinate Republican Rep. Keith Self (TX-3).

WFAA reported that federal agents arrested the minor on October 5 after the minor acquired a firearm. The minor allegedly tried to assassinate Self at an event last Saturday.

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The FBI arrested a 17-year-old in McKinney, Texas, over an ISIS-inspired plot to assassinate Republican Congressman Keith Self and carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas. The suspect was arrested after acquiring a firearm. Self is a vocal critic of Sharia law and Islamic extremism. He co-founded the “Sharia-Free America Caucus” — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 21, 2026

FBI arrests 17-year-old accused of plotting to assassinate a North Texas congressman https://t.co/o7sPkad0Z9 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI has arrested a 17-year-old from McKinney, Texas, for plotting to assassinate anti-Sharia Law Rep. Keith Self and carry out an ISIS terror attack in North Texas Rep. Self is the SAME CONGRESSMAN who helps run the anti-Sharia Law America caucus in the HOUSE, AND he pushed to block a huge Islamic center in McKinney! THESE PEOPLE ARE DANGEROUS! 😠 He was arrested after getting his hands on a firearm. He'd been radicalized and was already under federal watch Self co-founded the Sharia-Free America Caucus with Chip Roy and just introduced a resolution denouncing Sharia law His district is also ground zero for the fight over a newly approved McKinney mosque. Imagine that. Pray for @RepKeithSelf 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Hs1uEaZwDq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

#BREAKING: The FBI has arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy from McKinney for planning to assassinate Congressman Keith Self, a Republican from Collin County. https://t.co/mTpfKSLhwq — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 21, 2026

FBI Arrests Teen Accused Of Plotting To Assassinate Texas Congressman. A 17-year-old McKinney boy allegedly planned to kill U.S. Rep. Keith Self in an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack. How did the FBI uncover the alleged plot, and what is Self saying about the threat? @RepKeithSelf — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) October 22, 2026

🚨BREAKING: @FBI arrested a 17yo for allegedly plotting to assassinate @RepKeithSelf and stage a terror attack in Texas on behalf of ISIS. Grateful beyond words Keith and his family are safe. Radical Islam is already tearing through Europe. America's next if we don’t stop it. https://t.co/ZwEwStRc8o — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) October 21, 2026

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