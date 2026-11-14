Obama's Ex-CIA Director's Son Got Into Some Serious Legal Trouble

The good news is that John Brennan and his son might be cellmates. Okay, that’s a little much, as the former Obama CIA director should be hauled in for lying to Congress over the Russian collusion hoax, but his son is for sure in trouble, being ensnared in a child pornography arrest (via WaPo):

Federal authorities arrested the son of former CIA director John Brennan on Friday, accusing him of possessing dozens of sexually explicit images of minors.

Kyle Brennan, 40, of Warrenton, Virginia, faces one count of transportation of child pornography, a crime punishable by a minimum five-year prison sentence should he be convicted.

He remained in federal custody Friday, and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Court filings in the case, filed in federal court in Alexandria, indicated the investigation that led to his arrest began with local authorities more than two years ago, before the FBI took an interest in the case last month.

According to the complaint, investigators with the Warrenton Police Department and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office began scrutinizing the younger Brennan in the spring and summer of 2024, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account traced to Brennan’s name.

They seized Brennan’s cellphone in July 2024 as part of that inquiry.

Then, last month, the sheriff’s office referred the investigation to the FBI, the complaint says. Jeffrey Long, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Friday that authorities considered filing local charges but ultimately “felt it was better to bring in the FBI to further the investigation and pursue potential federal charges.”

Federal agents obtained a warrant to review data from the phone and allegedly recovered more than 80 additional sexually explicit photos of underage girls, the complaint says.