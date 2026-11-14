A Fresh, New Way to Look at American History...and It Involves Dogs

Our friends at Hot Air had this first, but we have a new book that adds a fresh spin to American history and features a dog. Meet Myrtle, the chocolate Labrador who is tasked with keeping the story of our founding in check by time-traveling. It’s a canine Quantum Leap through American history— fun for the whole family.

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The main point that strikes home in this new series by Amelia Hamilton, which uses her pet as the main character, is the ongoing lack of basic history being taught in schools. I’m not Methuselah’s age, but as a kid and in high school, we weren’t subjected to this left-wing whitewash that claims our founding was inherently evil and that there should be silly addenda to the curriculum, like stolen land acknowledgment. In high school, my teacher, a proud progressive, stuck to the curriculum: there are dark parts of our history, but there was never a lecture on intersectionality threaded in there. That whack-job concept didn’t exist back then, but even if it did—that’s not education. That’s brainwashing.

Myrtle Saves the Boston Tea Party tells it as it is. There are no ‘this dog was helping white slave owners’ swipes or ‘think about the Indians’ nonsense. Today’s history classes are riddled with woke teachers who are going rogue and delivering a dark, warped lesson about our founding. Retroactively applying 21st-century standards to past historical events is not just silly; it’s a pathway to mental illness, especially when the people doing it are historically illiterate. That’s not the case with Myrtle.

It’s out now.

Hamilton has also written other works on American history and freedom, including 10 Steps to Freedom and One Nation Under God, part of her Little Patriots series.

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