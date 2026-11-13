WHCA Wannabe Assassin Just Got Into More Trouble

On April 25, 2026, Cole Tomas Allen tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and any Trump officials who were present at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. He nearly made it: security camera footage shows Allen sprinting full-bore, evading numerous Secret Service agents. What saved this from becoming a massacre? Allen. He tripped over his feet right by the main ballroom door.

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He was already facing a slew of federal charges, but now we have terrorism charges in a superseding indictment filed Friday (via NY Post):

#BREAKING: DOJ adds terrorism charge against Cole Allen, accused of trying to assassinate Trump. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 13, 2026

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was charged in a 5-count superseding indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court with, among other crimes, a terrorism offense in connection with the April 25, 2026, shooting during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, announced @USAttyPirro. https://t.co/0Zd06bLyB6 — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) November 14, 2026

The man accused of opening fire at this past April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was hit with new criminal charges Friday — including a terrorism count that could bring a life sentence in prison. Cole Thomas Allen, 31, now faces five counts in a superseding indictment announced by DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Allen allegedly sent out an anti-President Trump manifesto before charging through the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, which prosecutors said he fired at a Secret Service officer, striking a bulletproof vest. […] The suspect previously was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, transporting a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Allen should be given the death penalty.

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