DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

WHCA Wannabe Assassin Just Got Into More Trouble

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 13, 2026 10:00 PM
Advertisement
WHCA Wannabe Assassin Just Got Into More Trouble
Department of Justice

On April 25, 2026, Cole Tomas Allen tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and any Trump officials who were present at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. He nearly made it: security camera footage shows Allen sprinting full-bore, evading numerous Secret Service agents. What saved this from becoming a massacre? Allen. He tripped over his feet right by the main ballroom door. 

Advertisement

He was already facing a slew of federal charges, but now we have terrorism charges in a superseding indictment filed Friday (via NY Post):

The man accused of opening fire at this past April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was hit with new criminal charges Friday — including a terrorism count that could bring a life sentence in prison.

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, now faces five counts in a superseding indictment announced by DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Allen allegedly sent out an anti-President Trump manifesto before charging through the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, which prosecutors said he fired at a Secret Service officer, striking a bulletproof vest.

[…]

The suspect previously was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, transporting a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Recommended
Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now. Amy Curtis Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Hours-Long Freeze on US Airspace Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Allen should be given the death penalty. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JD VANCE | TERRORISM | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

Amy Curtis
Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Hours-Long Freeze on US Airspace

Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Hours-Long Freeze on US Airspace

Scott McClallen
We Have Some Great News About the Ferry Disaster in New Orleans

We Have Some Great News About the Ferry Disaster in New Orleans

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos