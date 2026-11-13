Is Sunny Hostin Serious With These Remarks About Lincoln and the Slaves?

We’re not going to dwell on this too much because it’s too stupid and historically illiterate to make sense of, but the slaves didn’t emancipate themselves. It wasn’t a trial or an episode of Judge Judy. Yet that’s what The View’s Sunny Hostin said.

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Sunny Hostin celebrates Veteran's Day with racism and some serious revisionist history. She claims Abraham Lincoln didn't emancipate anyone and the North didn't free the slaves. She claims the slaves did all "themselves": "People often say that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves. The slaves basically emancipated themselves because they wanted freedom and they fought for their freedom." — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2026

"People often say that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves. The slaves basically emancipated themselves because they wanted freedom and they fought for their freedom."

What? Yes, some 180,000 African Americans fought for the Union, but that’s not the same thing, lady. It took the 13th Amendment, passed and ratified by the Lincoln administration, and, I don’t know, some 600,000 American lives to settle the issue of slavery in America. It remains our bloodiest war.

It’s almost amazing this show remains in production, but the white wine-guzzling lefty women in the suburbs need something to watch, I guess.

They wanted freedom, so they were emancipated just like that — poof!

In 2023, Sunny Hostin proclaimed "Let's not twist history around" as she falsley claimed the Republican Party was not the party that freed the slaves. https://t.co/jCukl8eiDK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 12, 2026





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