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Is Sunny Hostin Serious With These Remarks About Lincoln and the Slaves?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 13, 2026 6:00 AM
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Is Sunny Hostin Serious With These Remarks About Lincoln and the Slaves?
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

We’re not going to dwell on this too much because it’s too stupid and historically illiterate to make sense of, but the slaves didn’t emancipate themselves. It wasn’t a trial or an episode of Judge Judy. Yet that’s what The View’s Sunny Hostin said. 

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"People often say that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves. The slaves basically emancipated themselves because they wanted freedom and they fought for their freedom."

What? Yes, some 180,000 African Americans fought for the Union, but that’s not the same thing, lady. It took the 13th Amendment, passed and ratified by the Lincoln administration, and, I don’t know, some 600,000 American lives to settle the issue of slavery in America. It remains our bloodiest war. 

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It’s almost amazing this show remains in production, but the white wine-guzzling lefty women in the suburbs need something to watch, I guess. 

They wanted freedom, so they were emancipated just like that — poof! 


 

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News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | HISTORY | SUNNY HOSTIN | THE VIEW | VETERANS DAY
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