For All That Is Holy, Mike ... Stay Away From the 2028 Race

The Republican Party got walloped in the 2026 midterms. Democrats will enter the new year with at least 55 senators and 255 House seats. It’ll take years to rebuild the party. Townhall readers, be prepared to fight, because the loony toon quacks on the Left will be coming down the mountain. It wasn’t enough to say the Left is insane — people needed action from the GOP majority, and we failed miserably in that endeavor. So, we rebuild. The problem is the losers of old think they can weasel their way back into our good graces.

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One of the people reportedly being asked to consider a 2028 run is former Vice President Mike Pence. Are you kidding me? Who are these people, Mike? If they’re the losers from the old McCain-Romney era, please stay retired. For the love of all that is holy, stay away from the 2028 race, because no one wants you around anymore. You don’t have the killer instincts to win. You don’t have base support. You don’t have the ability to plunge a dagger into the heart of our enemies, politically speaking. You’re too nice, and you’ll be fish food for the Left, who will prey on and exploit the GOP’s deference to tradition, service, and honor, only to gut us like a fish during this long con.

Mike Pence says “a lot of people” are asking him to run for President in 2028. https://t.co/bk0CwlSX56 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2026

Your time passed you by, Mike. There was a window at the height of the Tea Party era, and it’s gone now.

Go away and be happy. Frankly, sir, you’re in an enviable position of not being in this circus right now.

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