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What This So-Called Comedian Did to Cindy Hyde-Smith's Staff Was Condemned by Everyone

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 12, 2026 2:42 AM
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What This So-Called Comedian Did to Cindy Hyde-Smith's Staff Was Condemned by Everyone
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

They’re just a**holes. I would have no problem with them acting that way, but the Left writ large thinks they’re behaving normally or, worse, that they’re not clowns, due to their self-righteous and condescending disposition that pollutes anywhere they go like a volley of mustard gas. Seriously, what the hell was this? 

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Comedian Walter Masterson decided to prank Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s staff, telling them their boss had lost her reelection campaign. She had earlier tonight, but the race wasn’t called when they did this. They mocked how these 20-somethings, who are overworked and underpaid, are scrambling. It was met with bipartisan condemnation. Who does this? 

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Hyde-Smith, the Republican senator for Mississippi, lost to Democrat Scott Colom, who will be the first black senator from the state since Reconstruction. The irony is that Colom couldn’t have won without Republican votes. 

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News Topics CINDY HYDE-SMITH | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MISSISSIPPI | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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