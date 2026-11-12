What This So-Called Comedian Did to Cindy Hyde-Smith's Staff Was Condemned by Everyone

They’re just a**holes. I would have no problem with them acting that way, but the Left writ large thinks they’re behaving normally or, worse, that they’re not clowns, due to their self-righteous and condescending disposition that pollutes anywhere they go like a volley of mustard gas. Seriously, what the hell was this?

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Comedian Walter Masterson decided to prank Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s staff, telling them their boss had lost her reelection campaign. She had earlier tonight, but the race wasn’t called when they did this. They mocked how these 20-somethings, who are overworked and underpaid, are scrambling. It was met with bipartisan condemnation. Who does this?

Former Hill staffer here. You can celebrate a political victory all you want, but mocking staff when they find out they’re losing their jobs is weak & pathetic. Most of them are underpaid, & working 80-hour weeks behind the scenes. Focus on celebrating Scott Colom’s historic win. — Naysa Woomer (@NaysaWoomer) November 12, 2026

Imagine being a middle aged man and spending your time harassing 25-year-old congressional staffers. Sad life! https://t.co/O3Rd1k7tfk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2026

I don’t care what your politics are, treating young staff assistants and interns like this (while filming them) for clicks online is disgusting behavior. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 12, 2026

Why do they always look like both the predator and the kid being molested at the same time? https://t.co/qH3at4aB9U — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 12, 2026

Look I won’t shed a single tear over Hyde Smith but those are just 20 year old staffers, who are almost certainly all out of jobs now. This is one of the unfortunate consequences of the gerrymandering wars in the house nobody thinks about too - a lot of good people lose their jobs outside of the members of Congress I know some really dedicated staffers on both sides of the aisle and it’s a tough job with little thanks. Yall kinda just look like dicks harassing them for the Senator’s political views — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) November 12, 2026





Hyde-Smith, the Republican senator for Mississippi, lost to Democrat Scott Colom, who will be the first black senator from the state since Reconstruction. The irony is that Colom couldn’t have won without Republican votes.

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