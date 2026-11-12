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Here's What Caused a CNBC Host to Laugh a Dem. Rep. Off the Set

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 12, 2026 6:50 AM
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Here's What Caused a CNBC Host to Laugh a Dem. Rep. Off the Set
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) was laughed off the set of CNBC’s Squawk Box when he tried to gaslight the hosts into believing the Trump White House weaponized the Department of Justice (DOJ). That’s a flat-out lie. The politicization of the DOJ began under Obama and peaked under Joe Biden. We know about Arctic Frost, Plasmic Echo, and the ongoing surveillance operations against the Trump family and its officials. 

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It’s why co-host Joe Kernen had a good laugh:

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KERNEN: “Congressman, if we lived in a perfect world, I’d be nodding.”

“But do I need to mention Merrick Garland? Do I need to mention Eric Holder? Janet Reno? Loretta Lynch, who was on the plane with Bill Clinton?”

“I mean, come on.”

“I love you, congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face, which is what I liked.”

Aguilar had nothing. He called it a conspiracy theory and tried to pivot to costs.

AGUILAR: “If you want to talk about 12 year old conspiracy theories about planes, that’s fine. Joe, the American people are getting crushed with costs.”

Kernen wasn’t done.

KERNEN: “Eric Holder was Obama’s wingman.”

This is what happens when you only watch MSNBC.

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News Topics BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | JOE BIDEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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