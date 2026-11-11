Joe Biden's Surprise Visit to Dublin Wrecked by Pro-Palestinian Clowns

Former President Joe Biden has a new book out. He won’t be going on tour to promote it much, given his health condition. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, an illness that likely plagued him throughout his failed presidency. Regardless, he made the trip to Ireland to see his son, Hunter, receive an award. How that came about is anyone’s guess, but it turned into a fiasco when pro-Palestine clowns tried to attack him (via RTE):

Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons in Dublin, Ireland, as he took cover behind an umbrella. Police wrestled with protesters while he was rushed into his SUV. https://t.co/DCQbCgztYI

NOW: Irish pro-Pals just tried to get at President Joe Biden as he arrived at a Trinity College in Dublin. The crowd is chanting “blood on your hands”. These ghouls will never be appeased. https://t.co/oCluflYoWo

Two arrests were made after a group of protestors and onlookers gathered outside Trinity College Dublin during a visit of former US president Joe Biden.

Mr Biden made the surprise visit to Trinity College Dublin as his son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse by the world's oldest student society.

He was joined by former first lady Jill Biden.

Pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside the event to voice their opposition.

As the Bidens left the venue following the ceremony, some people moved forward and objects were thrown, including milk.

A number of garda public order unit vans and officers were on site and at least two arrests were made.

Footage showed a garda using a baton on one of the protesters being detained.

Speaking to RTÉ's Drivetime, Harper Alderson, editor of Trinity's University Times newspaper, claimed that gardaí had used pepper spray on two protesters.

"The protest grew very large as the cars were moving through front square of the college," she said.

"Students were surrounding them and chanting 'Genocide Joe', 'Shame on you' and 'guards off our campus' among other things."