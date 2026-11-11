Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push

We know the impeachment push against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is meant to ensnare President Trump. It’s a coy way of doing it; the voters will know. It’s not like the Democrats are smooth operators here. Their base is so insane and so forgiving of gross government overreach against people they hate that they will openly tolerate their folks being so open about what they plan to do come January.

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So, yes, the sweetener with the Hegseth impeachment ploy is that it gets rid of Hegseth for no other reason than the fact that liberals don’t like him (via RedState):

Not surprisingly, a member of the "Seditious Six," Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06), slipped up and made the admission during a contentious Fox News interview ahead of the vote. George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley watched the exchange and tweeted about it ...Rep. Crow is speaking of impeachment as a way of forcing "a course change." It is exactly the cavalier attitude toward impeachment that can be so destabilizing for our country... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2026 ...He added "we have a tool called impeachment" that allows them to remove cabinet members like Hegseth if the President will not do so. When Martha pushed him on such "amorphous" objections, Crow said, "I would love to end the impeachment proceedings...just fire Pete Hegseth." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2026 Hats off to anchor Martha MacCallum for not letting him off the hook and getting him to admit it… 🔥 Martha MacCallum SHUTS DOWN Jason Crow on Hegseth: "You're making an ENORMOUS amount of assumptions." Crow: "I want Pete Hegseth removed" MacCallum: "it's not the people's choice, it's the PRESIDENT'S choice." Crow folds on live TV. https://t.co/AYAtDOmlW9 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 10, 2026 Later, Turley appeared on the program, calling what Crow talked about "constitutionally incomprehensible" and his rationalization for using the impeachment tool "chilling."

Fix bayonets, kids.

We’re about to enter the “black pit.”

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