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Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 11, 2026 6:50 AM
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Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We know the impeachment push against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is meant to ensnare President Trump. It’s a coy way of doing it; the voters will know. It’s not like the Democrats are smooth operators here. Their base is so insane and so forgiving of gross government overreach against people they hate that they will openly tolerate their folks being so open about what they plan to do come January. 

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So, yes, the sweetener with the Hegseth impeachment ploy is that it gets rid of Hegseth for no other reason than the fact that liberals don’t like him (via RedState):

Not surprisingly, a member of the "Seditious Six," Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06), slipped up and made the admission during a contentious Fox News interview ahead of the vote. George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley watched the exchange and tweeted about it

Hats off to anchor Martha MacCallum for not letting him off the hook and getting him to admit it…

Later, Turley appeared on the program, calling what Crow talked about "constitutionally incomprehensible" and his rationalization for using the impeachment tool "chilling."

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Fix bayonets, kids. 

We’re about to enter the “black pit.”

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | PETE HEGSETH
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