Attorney General Todd Blanche Wasn't Falling for This Loaded Question on CNN

Like most top Trump officials, Attorney General Todd Blanche knows how to battle the establishment media, especially CNN. Host Dana Bash tried to bait him on this loaded question about the weaponization of the government, as if these people don’t realize that we know all about the Biden DOJ and its Arctic Frost and Plasmic Echo operations against Trump, his officials, and the conservative movement writ large. And yes, Democrats want to restart this, but through official congressional hearings, not covert FBI surveillance operations. House Democrats have been tweeting about subpoenas and warning Republicans to lawyer up come January.

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Blanche didn’t fall for it:

CNN’s Dana Bash: “President Trump said, ‘I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act.’ Are you going to follow that order and investigate Democratic members of Congress? And what is the criminal act you think he's referring to?” Attorney General Todd Blanche: “Well, what we've seen over the past several days and even over the past several weeks are outright threats, many, many by elected members of Congress and some senators against anybody that's conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican. They've threatened donors, they've threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump, and that is extremely troubling, and it should be troubling to everybody in this country. And over the last several days we've seen the rhetoric even rise up to the point where they're already, before they're even in power, they're already talking about investigations and impeachments with no basis, no facts, just out there running around. That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.” Dana Bash: “Well, they are talking about investigation as part of their oversight role that is prescribed by the Constitution, which you know is very well laid out. Is that what you're concerned about?” Todd Blanche: “Wait, wait, wait. No, no, no. They have a very unique role in oversight. I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the last couple of days? You honestly think that all they're doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they're talking about going after basically every member of the cabinet, they're talking about impeachments, they're talking about going after companies, private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple of years? That is not oversight. I welcome oversight. Oversight is exactly something they should be doing.” Dana Bash: “What you just described, is there a crime there?” Todd Blanche: “Yes, there could be. You have free speech in this country. You are allowed to be critical of President Trump, of me, of this administration. But when the threats become so vile and so dangerous that you are telling people in college that they better be careful if they want to work in the Trump administration because somebody will come after them, at some point, you have to draw the line.” “In this country, if a young person in college is getting threatened by a United States Senator that, if they go to work for President Trump, they're going to be subjected to investigations and lawyers… They're not even in charge yet — saying ‘Lawyer up’ to anybody in particular. So, if that doesn't bother you, if that doesn't bother your viewers, then we really need to kind of wake up in this country, because it certainly bothers me.” Democrats FULLY INTEND to weaponize government against EVERY SINGLE conservative as they did during the Biden administration. Conservatives must STAND UP and FIGHT now more than ever. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 8, 2026

CNN’s Dana Bash: “President Trump said, ‘I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act.’ Are you going to follow that order and investigate Democratic members of Congress? And what is the criminal act you think he's referring to?” Attorney General Todd Blanche: “Well, what we've seen over the past several days and even over the past several weeks are outright threats, many, many by elected members of Congress and some senators against anybody that's conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican. They've threatened donors, they've threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump, and that is extremely troubling, and it should be troubling to everybody in this country. And over the last several days we've seen the rhetoric even rise up to the point where they're already, before they're even in power, they're already talking about investigations and impeachments with no basis, no facts, just out there running around. That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.” Dana Bash: “Well, they are talking about investigation as part of their oversight role that is prescribed by the Constitution, which you know is very well laid out. Is that what you're concerned about?” Todd Blanche: “Wait, wait, wait. No, no, no. They have a very unique role in oversight. I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the last couple of days? You honestly think that all they're doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they're talking about going after basically every member of the cabinet, they're talking about impeachments, they're talking about going after companies, private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple of years? That is not oversight. I welcome oversight. Oversight is exactly something they should be doing.” Dana Bash: “What you just described, is there a crime there?” Todd Blanche: “Yes, there could be. You have free speech in this country. You are allowed to be critical of President Trump, of me, of this administration. But when the threats become so vile and so dangerous that you are telling people in college that they better be careful if they want to work in the Trump administration because somebody will come after them, at some point, you have to draw the line.” “In this country, if a young person in college is getting threatened by a United States Senator that, if they go to work for President Trump, they're going to be subjected to investigations and lawyers… They're not even in charge yet — saying ‘Lawyer up’ to anybody in particular. So, if that doesn't bother you, if that doesn't bother your viewers, then we really need to kind of wake up in this country, because it certainly bothers me.”

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