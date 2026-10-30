There Are No Words for How Disgusting This Charlie Kirk Poem Is

It’s disgusting and shows who our enemies really are, namely woke white women. They’re a significant part of the core that’s threatening the foundation of Western Civilization with their insanity and suicidal empathy, willing to be stoned, beaten, and abused by Muslims because of intersectionality or something. Yes, it’s also abject stupidity.

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Take this horrific encounter: Christian Collins of Texas Youth Summit was at the University of Texas at San Antonio for a Turning Point USA Pick Up the Mic event. That’s when some whack job named “Pamper Baby” decided to recite a poem that both celebrated and mocked the death of the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 12, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called the clip one of the scariest things he's ever seen (via News4SanAntonio):

At @UTSA for Pick Up the Mic, a student read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk with such glee, then told me I was brave to be out here without my neck covered. I told her I’d pray for her. This is the climate. We pick up the mic anyway. https://t.co/ZfipQsosaF — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 27, 2026

Pamper Baby recited the poem to Christian Collins, a conservative activist who says he came to USTA to talk about Christ, abortions and feminism during the Pick Up the Mic event that encourages students to debate similar controversial topics. The poem mimicked Clement Clarke Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ "Twas the night before the kirk-aversary and all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse,” Pamper Baby read. “The flags were hung proudly. The memes were all on deck as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck. The podcast grew silent. The hot-takes grew weary. For tomorrow dear friends is the great Kirk-aversary." Collins who is the president and founder of Texas Youth Summit says the poem caught him off-guard. “I felt surprised,” Collins said. “I knew that there were people like this. I knew that the left felt this way. There were so many people singing songs, mocking Charlie Kirk. I’ve seen it online, but to experience it first-hand.” After reciting the poem ‘Pamper Baby’ called Collins brave for coming to UTSA. “You’re brave for being on this campus with no neck brace,” Pamper Baby said.

From UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and UT System Chancellor John Zerwas: “We have been apprised of the incident at UT San Antonio. Let us be clear — we will not tolerate the incitement of violence or the threat of incitement of violence by any member of our UT community. UT San Antonio will handle this incident consistent with the law.” — The University of Texas System (@utsystem) October 29, 2026

All Collins could do was say he'd pray for this piece of trash.

Obviously, that’s not her real name, but they’ll expose her soon enough. Some accounts claim they’ve found her. These are the people they are, and you can’t share a country with them. They want us dead.

The Luigi Left is growing and the assassination culture is celebrated. Truly gross. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 30, 2026

This is one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 30, 2026

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