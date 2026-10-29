How Did This Pro-Troy Jackson PAC Think It Would Ever Get Away With This?

I mean, did they think they wouldn’t get away with this? I have no earthly idea who thought pulling a con like this would work, or that the person targeted wouldn’t say anything, but here we are. What is going on in Maine? And the victim here is a little old lady.

Advertisement

A progressive PAC supporting cousin-lover Troy Jackson, the Democrat running to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), tricked an elderly woman into doing an ad for what she thought was Collins’ campaign. Imagine her shock when she saw the TV spot (via Maine Wire/Robinson Report):

Read more here: https://t.co/tnUbn7i3tv — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 29, 2026

Kelly Kusnirak, a longtime Republican who owns a laundromat business in the Scarborough area, says footage she recorded last spring for what she believed was a Collins campaign video is now being used in a digital and streaming ad supporting the Democratic challenger. According to Kusnirak, a videographer approached her at her business around March or April, identified himself as shooting for the Susan Collins campaign, and asked if she would participate. She agreed. At the time, Jackson had not yet replaced Democratic nominee Graham Platner, who removed himself from the ticket amid allegations of sexual assault. The Maine Democrats concocted a small convention of insiders to fill the vacancy, and Jackson handily secured the several hundred votes it took to become the nominee. But long before Platner faced sexual assault allegations, and before the world knew that Jackson had fathered two children with his second cousin, a Democrat Party videographer duped Kusnirak into filming what would become a kind of “deep fake” endorsement for Collins’ opponent. “I said yes because I support Susan,” Kusnirak said in a statement and in a follow-up video provided to The Robinson Report. “I had no idea that months later my face and my words would show up in an ad for her opponent. I feel like I was duped.” […] CFFE PAC, the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy, is a progressive group that focuses on issues such as higher taxes and more government intervention in the economy. It has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in independent expenditures supporting Jackson in the Maine Senate race. The PAC’s executive director is Sondra Goldschein, a former director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The group is funded, in part, by Melinda Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, and multiple funds controlled by Arabella Advisors and the George Soros network. The PAC has spent nearly $2 million boosting Jackson, but it’s not clear how much of that spending went to tricking Collins voters into filming pro-Jackson ads.

If they’re willing to trick me into being in one of his ads, they’re willing to trick you into voting for Troy Jackson,” said Kusnirak at the end of the piece, adding she wanted to set the record straight: she’s Collins all the way.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.