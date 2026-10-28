Byron Donalds' Showdown With a Transgender Veteran Did Not Disappoint

Bravo, Byron Donalds. First, this man will be Florida's next governor. Second, this exchange with a transgender veteran was gold. The Republican Congressman misgendered her because, well, this person is a biological male, and all hell broke loose. In the background, some leftist shrew chastised Donalds for not calling this transgender “ma’am.” In fact, ‘shrill Sara’ was aghast that Donalds didn’t see a woman standing before him. It was a simulation (via Mediaite):

Byron: "Sir..." Trans person: "I'm not a sir. I'm a MA'AM." Another meme is born courtesy of Florida's next Governor. 🤣 https://t.co/qagxdPoHr9

“I received your mailer recently and something that really upset me as a member of the LGBTQ community,” the woman said. “There is no trans agenda. I know, I’m trans. I don’t have any agenda. But, I do see an agenda with the Epstein files. I see a massive cover-up. What do you plan on — How do you plan on protecting children, as you claim? If you are being endorsed by somebody that’s covering up the Epstein files currently?”

“Sir, as a member of Congress,” Donalds began, before the woman shot back, “I’m not a sir! I’m a ma’am!”

“As a member of Congress, I voted to actually release those files, that’s number one,” Donalds said, as a bystander yelled, “Are you f*cking kidding me? Are you f*cking kidding me, calling her ‘sir?'” the incensed bystander repeated. “What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

“I’m listening to the voice in my ears, and I hear a sir,” Donalds said. “I’m sorry.”

“What the f*ck is wrong with you?” the bystander asked again.

“Yeah, cause you don’t see. You don’t see the rest of me, right?” the woman in question asked.

“You don’t see a woman there? What the f*ck is wrong with you, you piece of sh*t?” the onlooker spat.