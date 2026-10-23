Thom Tillis Is Reminding People Why He Doesn't Deserve Another Term As a US Senator

The crybaby caucus is loud and, blessedly, will be silenced, as Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) will not return next year. Both men have become insufferable. They’re not MAGA enough, so they ingratiate themselves with Democrats, who also hate them. Tillis is the prime example, hoping for a GOP beatdown in a couple of weeks, and then this gaslighting over Pete Hegseth — Thom, you voted for him:

Advertisement

Pete Hegseth is “incompetent on every level,” Thom Tillis told our @jmart. Tillis said the defense secretary should be fired, citing the cancelled livestream execution to explain how “inadequate” Hegseth is. Listen to his full interview: https://t.co/0XGlbLfcIC https://t.co/FCsC27mP3A — POLITICO (@politico) October 21, 2026

Thom Tillis is predicting a “whoop-ass” for Republicans in the midterms — even labeling it in his calendar as such. “When the bullshit becomes policy that's problematic,” he told our @jmart. “You get this November.” Listen to his interview: https://t.co/0XGlbLfKya https://t.co/JSnm3jy74o — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2026

Also, who said we're going back to the ways of losing, Thom? You won't be here, and we're not going back.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis: "Trump has created a coalition that will not stay with Republicans once we go back to traditional Republican platform priorities. I don't think that stays with the party long term." https://t.co/98GYJV6rTt — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 22, 2026

John Cornyn hasn’t been much better.

Stunning levels of delusion. Lame duck Senator John Cornyn is still in DENIAL about why he lost the Texas Senate primary to Ken Paxton. This morning on Squawk Box, Joe Kernen asked Cornyn about his defeat, and instead of acknowledging his failure to get behind President Trump’s agenda, he blamed it on the low turnout of Republican voters. He’s now suggesting that the people who voted in the Republican runoff are extremists. KERNEN: “You probably would wish you were the nominee and I’m sure that stings…” CORNYN: “Well I accept the verdict of the 7% of registered voters who voted in the runoff.” “And that’s part of our problem with our politics these days, the people who participate in the primaries…are on the extremes of either party.” So in Cornyn’s eyes, the Republican voters who chose Paxton are the problem. — Overton (@overton_news) October 21, 2026

We’re done with all the talk, fellas. Do what the base wants or get out of the way. Moral victories still lose, but with extra steps.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.