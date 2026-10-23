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Thom Tillis Is Reminding People Why He Doesn't Deserve Another Term As a US Senator

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 6:50 AM
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Thom Tillis Is Reminding People Why He Doesn't Deserve Another Term As a US Senator
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The crybaby caucus is loud and, blessedly, will be silenced, as Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) will not return next year. Both men have become insufferable. They’re not MAGA enough, so they ingratiate themselves with Democrats, who also hate them. Tillis is the prime example, hoping for a GOP beatdown in a couple of weeks, and then this gaslighting over Pete Hegseth — Thom, you voted for him:

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Also, who said we're going back to the ways of losing, Thom? You won't be here, and we're not going back.

John Cornyn hasn’t been much better. 

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We’re done with all the talk, fellas. Do what the base wants or get out of the way. Moral victories still lose, but with extra steps. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JOHN CORNYN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS | THOM TILLIS
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