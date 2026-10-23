GOP Scores Voter ID in New Hampshire.

Well, it’s not a nationwide or widespread voter-integrity win, but I’ll take it: the Supreme Court ruled that student IDs aren't acceptable forms of identification for voting. The Republican National Committee filed an emergency request, and there was a lone dissenter, which should hardly shock anyone (via NBC News):

In a win for Republicans, the Supreme Court said Thursday that student IDs cannot be used in New Hampshire for the midterm elections.

The justices granted an emergency request filed by the state, which had the backing of the Republican National Committee.

The ballot in New Hampshire includes a closely watched Senate race that could play a key role in deciding control of the chamber. Republican former Sen. John E. Sununu is pitted against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas for the seat held by retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The brief court order said a federal judge should not have ordered a change in voting rules so close to the Nov. 3 election, citing existing precedent on that point.

“Here, the District Court did not point to anything that would justify deviating from that principle,” the unsigned order said.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenter.

“I would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a State’s electoral processes,” she wrote.

While a state law restricting use of student IDs as a primary form of identification was already on the books, the decision means potential voters also cannot use them as backups when they seek to establish their identities.