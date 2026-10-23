Atlanta Falcons' New Profile Pic Gave Off Nazi Vibes. The Reactions Were Fantastic.

Nothing needs to be said here: the new Atlanta Falcons profile pic sparked a blitzkrieg of reactions, all of them gold. It was the birth of the “bird Reich.” I don’t know if anyone will be fired, but this post wasn't good. Either way, it’s nothing to get overly excited about in a ‘Karen’ kind of way. The reactions were hilarious.

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Operation Barbarossa has begun:

New PFP 👀 https://t.co/gBXWISJav4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2026

Neighboring states right now: https://t.co/Qvb0tA5A8V — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 22, 2026

The Atlanta falcons on a random Wednesday: https://t.co/i48zloxEcg — gio (@Txmadepunk) October 22, 2026

Atlanta Falcons coming out of the tunnel Sunday against the 49ers https://t.co/UbS3zWmfqT — GingerBeardGage 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) October 22, 2026

Blowing a 28 - 3 lead will radicalize you https://t.co/YdXk0owpir — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) October 22, 2026

Kevin Stefanski's pregame speech https://t.co/EvSCqEI5hl — Britt (@TheBatteryMayor) October 22, 2026

The @AtlantaFalcons for no reason at all https://t.co/dvfdBXJhra — Frank Forrest 🇺🇸 (@frankmforrest) October 22, 2026

https://t.co/fnvaGLo8Z1 — one dozen bats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) October 22, 2026

A 1,000 year 2-4 record. https://t.co/3L9rNg2KrW — Douglas Brundage (@DABrundage) October 22, 2026

Falcons fans in 2026 https://t.co/fE0c4Evd4u — Dave the Boiler🚂 (@DaveTheBoiler) October 22, 2026

https://t.co/aQVKeh9LUZ — West Pine Bills (@WestPineBills) October 22, 2026

The defense will run a lot of Blitzkrieg plays next game. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 22, 2026

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