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Atlanta Falcons' New Profile Pic Gave Off Nazi Vibes. The Reactions Were Fantastic.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 6:00 AM
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Atlanta Falcons' New Profile Pic Gave Off Nazi Vibes. The Reactions Were Fantastic.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Nothing needs to be said here: the new Atlanta Falcons profile pic sparked a blitzkrieg of reactions, all of them gold. It was the birth of the “bird Reich.” I don’t know if anyone will be fired, but this post wasn't good. Either way, it’s nothing to get overly excited about in a ‘Karen’ kind of way. The reactions were hilarious. 

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