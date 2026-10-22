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Unhinged Progressive Goes After JD Vance in a Wild Post. Is She Ok?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 3:09 AM
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Unhinged Progressive Goes After JD Vance in a Wild Post. Is She Ok?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Take it down a notch, lady. We know you’re ignorant, wrong, and going to be loud about it, but lordy, there are children around. The post had ‘Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s’ vibes because it was so over the top. But this is what you get when white progressive women have nothing to do but scream into their phones all day. The account JoJofromJerz, aka Joanne Carducci, went off the rails over a run-of-the-mill post from Vance’s account that commented on President Trump taking a liberal representative to the woodshed. 

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Your drug addict abusive whore of a mom fucked a carousel of dudes you thought were your daddy, so you changed your name countless times throughout your fucked up adolescence thinking THAT time would surely be THE time one of those losers would love you, but it wasn’t and they didn’t.

But instead of addressing or healing that trauma, you let it metastasize into hate. 

Into evil.

Into some version of the name changing couch fucking weirdo you’ve been your whole life to run away from the pain you’re too weak and too pathetic to actually face.

I mean, simmer down, lady.

Yeah, after all that, JD is the vice president, Trump is president, and you’re not, Jo. Sure, I bet that made you feel morally superior, but you’ve become a sideshow, a window into white liberal women who do nothing but whine and overindulge in Chardonnay. It’s a free country, sure, but no one is going to take what stupid lefty white women have to say, as they scream alone in their homes or, better yet, shriek into their phones in parking lots. 

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You people are alone for a reason; no one wants to be shackled to the deranged. And this post was just that. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JD VANCE | LIBERAL MEDIA | WOKE
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