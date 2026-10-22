These October Surprises Suck

There’s no Tony Bobulinski or a reevaluation of the Clinton emails from Huma Abedin’s laptop, which she shared with her then-husband Anthony Weiner — two legitimate October surprises. The Abedin-Clinton story was born when the FBI reviewed that device during the investigation into Weiner’s inappropriate communications with an underage girl. In 2026, we get a bad ad from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and the left goes bananas over the discovery that Lindsey Graham might be gay.

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First, it’s an open secret. Second, who knows if this is true? We have some gay escorts coming out to say Graham paid for sex, including one who was 17 at the time. Okay? And? It’s not lost on anyone that these allegations, especially the latter, come after the South Carolina Republican has passed away. If the Democrats are left only with ‘look, a dead Republican who everyone thought was gay is gay,’ then they’ve got nothing.

https://t.co/MFCNfiiZES — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 22, 2026

News - The progressive news outlet "Young Turks" is set to publish a story about allegations against a gay, closeted US Senator that are described as an "October surprise" for the Senate race. — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 22, 2026

If the Democrats’ October Surprise was that Lindsay Graham was gay then we may win this thing after all — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 22, 2026

This is the nail in the coffin for Lindsey Graham’s political career — greg (@greg16676935420) October 22, 2026

BREAKING 🚨: I will release indisputable proof tomorrow that late Democrat Congressman Barney Frank was gay. Two can play at this game, Dems! — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 22, 2026

What I do know is that Graham might never recover from this — it’s over. Other statements mocking this ‘news’ have been circulating on social media.

In Ohio, sure, this ad shouldn’t have been made. It’s nasty, it's effectiveness died when you learn the backstory, and it’s pure sleaze, though not illegal. There’s no getting around it. It features Democrat candidate Amy Acton’s mother essentially calling her daughter a liar. It’s been met with universal condemnation; here’s why (via Ohio Capital Journal):

Acton hasn’t had contact with her mother since leaving the courthouse once her stepfather was charged with raping her, the candidate said. “I think it was a terrible thing to do this to someone who is not well, as my birth mother isn’t,” Acton told our news partner WSYX-TV in a sit-down interview Tuesday. “I know my opponent will stoop to anything to get ahead.” Mahoning County Court records we obtained show that Cledith Arthur was arrested and charged with sexually abusing Acton, who was 12 years old at the time. The abuse went from ages 10 to 12, she said. Her mother lost custody, and after pleading not guilty, documents show the stepfather posted bond and fled, becoming a fugitive of the state until his death in 2004.

Vivek won’t denounce the ad and admitted his campaign is behind it. These October surprises suck, and I’ll just say that before the GOP starts groveling before people who already hate them — the media — keep in mind that no one pressured Jay Jones, now Virginia’s attorney general, to step down over texts in which he hopes his political opponents and their families die. So, please, spare me the righteous indignation.

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The ad featuring Amy Acton’s mom is “the most disgusting thing you’ve ever seen”… But Jay Jones texting that a Republican should get two bullets to the head and that his kids should die in their mother’s arms so he could feel the pain is perfectly fine? Got it. 👍 https://t.co/6oUMieF580 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 21, 2026

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