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These October Surprises Suck

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 3:00 PM
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These October Surprises Suck
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There’s no Tony Bobulinski or a reevaluation of the Clinton emails from Huma Abedin’s laptop, which she shared with her then-husband Anthony Weiner — two legitimate October surprises. The Abedin-Clinton story was born when the FBI reviewed that device during the investigation into Weiner’s inappropriate communications with an underage girl. In 2026, we get a bad ad from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and the left goes bananas over the discovery that Lindsey Graham might be gay. 

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First, it’s an open secret. Second, who knows if this is true? We have some gay escorts coming out to say Graham paid for sex, including one who was 17 at the time. Okay? And? It’s not lost on anyone that these allegations, especially the latter, come after the South Carolina Republican has passed away. If the Democrats are left only with ‘look, a dead Republican who everyone thought was gay is gay,’ then they’ve got nothing. 

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What I do know is that Graham might never recover from this — it’s over. Other statements mocking this ‘news’ have been circulating on social media. 

In Ohio, sure, this ad shouldn’t have been made. It’s nasty, it's effectiveness died when you learn the backstory, and it’s pure sleaze, though not illegal. There’s no getting around it. It features Democrat candidate Amy Acton’s mother essentially calling her daughter a liar. It’s been met with universal condemnation; here’s why (via Ohio Capital Journal):

Acton hasn’t had contact with her mother since leaving the courthouse once her stepfather was charged with raping her, the candidate said.

“I think it was a terrible thing to do this to someone who is not well, as my birth mother isn’t,” Acton told our news partner WSYX-TV in a sit-down interview Tuesday. “I know my opponent will stoop to anything to get ahead.”

Mahoning County Court records we obtained show that Cledith Arthur was arrested and charged with sexually abusing Acton, who was 12 years old at the time. The abuse went from ages 10 to 12, she said. Her mother lost custody, and after pleading not guilty, documents show the stepfather posted bond and fled, becoming a fugitive of the state until his death in 2004.

Vivek won’t denounce the ad and admitted his campaign is behind it. These October surprises suck, and I’ll just say that before the GOP starts groveling before people who already hate them — the media — keep in mind that no one pressured Jay Jones, now Virginia’s attorney general, to step down over texts in which he hopes his political opponents and their families die. So, please, spare me the righteous indignation. 

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