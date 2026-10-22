Lindsay Clancy Attorney’s Crusade Against Lone Holdout Juror Gets Shut Down by Judge

It was only a matter of time before Michael P. Desronvil was exposed as the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case, in which Clancy killed her three children in 2023 and tried to argue postpartum psychosis to avoid a murder conviction. Desronvil was not budging, as he felt Clancy had murdered her children. The other jurors felt compelled to use this case to push a mental health agenda, kids be damned. The trial became a Rorschach test for who's sane and who is not, who thinks child murder is bad, and those who are engulfed in TikTok conspiracy garbage and outright fiction.

Advertisement

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has it out for Desronvil and wants to investigate how this man got on the jury, as there are some domestic violence incidents in his past. A judge has shut that crusade down (via NY Post):

The push by Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer to investigate the lone holdout juror who forced a mistrial in her triple-murder case has been stopped in its tracks by the judge. Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, had asked for an evidentiary hearing at an upcoming Nov. 2 court date to call witnesses to speak about accusations that Michael P. Desronvil lied on his jury questionnaire and used his cellphone during deliberations. However, Judge William F. Sullivan wasn’t having it, and ruled Wednesday that the mistrial must only be evaluated based on the circumstances known at the time — not allegations after the mistrial. The defense was trying to prove juror misconduct to argue that the mistrial wasn’t a “manifest necessity,” a key legal avenue to try to stop prosecutors from retrying Clancy under double jeopardy protections. While the judge blocked the request to call live witnesses or examine the holdout juror, Clancy’s motion to dismiss the charges remains pending and will be argued in court on Nov. 2.

We’ll keep you updated when the hearing occurs.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.