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Dem Operative Gets Triggered When His GOP Counterpart Repeated a Killer Line About El-Sayed

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 6:00 AM
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Dem Operative Gets Triggered When His GOP Counterpart Repeated a Killer Line About El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

What a line, and it’s not surprising it comes from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). During a CNN segment where the former heads of the DSCC and NRSC debated the 2026 cycle, Republican Jason Theilman repeated Kennedy’s talking point that Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed sleeps with an Osama bin Laden jersey. He prefaced it by saying he should probably clamp down on media hits because every time he talks, things get worse for him. Guy Cecil was aghast that Theilman went there.

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“You’ll apologize later,” he said. No, he won’t, and no one should — it’s not a crazy remark, as we now know that El-Sayed and his family have cozy feelings and ties toward the Muslim Brotherhood: El-Sayed sent a letter to them when they took over Egypt, and his family’s ties were already known. The El-Sayed letters are new, and they come after this man said without doubt that he and his family have no ties to this Islamist group. 

The race is tight, but if the GOP outperforms the polls, as it usually does by a 3-4 point margin, former Rep. Mike Rogers wins. Black and Jewish voters do not like El-Sayed; Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs are voting Republican for the first time, and the climate might not be accurate. 

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Frank Luntz was skeptical of the polls because some aren’t asking the right questions to gauge voter turnout, and Trump voters don’t respond to polls. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CNN | FRANK LUNTZ | GOP
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