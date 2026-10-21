That's Not Funny: Larry David Mocked Democratic Socialists of America. They're Not Amused.

Larry David torched Bill Maher for having dinner with President Trump, writing a satirical op-ed about it in The New York Times. Maher shrugged it off. But now the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm host is taking aim at the Democrat Socialists of America, and they’re not happy. I agree it’s probably not David’s best work, but the Left doesn’t know what’s funny. Let’s be honest, they don’t like it because it was written by a Jewish person (via NYT):

In a new essay published by Air Mail, the 79-year-old comic channels the satirist Jonathan Swift and offers a dozen “modest proposals” for the manifesto of the socialist organization, whose actual proposals and guiding principles have been widely debated this year as several candidates aligned with the organization won primaries.

Mr. David’s suggestions start with ideas rooted in core planks of the movement, as he parodies proposals to abolish prisons and restrictions on immigration.

“In our Socialist America,” Mr. David writes, “everyone will be so fulfilled spiritually and financially that the police department will be dramatically reduced to where an officer’s only job will be to adjudicate domestic disputes.”

“Toward that end, stands will be set up at local farmers markets, where they will work to resolve marital issues in a folksy, farm-to-table manner,” he writes.

He rapidly progresses to more outlandish ideas, including national paid leave for the death of pets, mandating that employers provide cots for two siestas a day, allowing humans who identify as animals to “relieve themselves” wherever they wish and reparations that would enlist white people to serve as slaves for Black families.

Mr. David then aims his pen at one of the biggest fault lines dividing the Democratic Party, wading into the fraught debate over the line between opposition to Israel and antisemitism. Jews, he writes, will no longer be allowed to call themselves “the Chosen people” — a part of Jewish identity dating back millenniums — and will be known instead as “the Bagel People.”

[…]

A national spokesperson for the D.S.A. declined to comment on Mr. David’s article. But online, some took umbrage at Mr. David’s satire of the democratic socialists. Matthew Gauna, a 29-year-old student in San Antonio who agrees with D.S.A. ideas but said he is not a member of the organization, replied online to a post comparing Mr. David to Mr. Maher by calling Mr. David “my problematic king,” with a wilted flower emoji.

“I don’t know if Larry is on top of his comedic game right now,” Mr. Gauna said in a phone interview.

Another post described the essay as “Larry David has a boomer crashout over Israel.”

Zack Wall, 35, of Columbus, Ohio, replied online to that post, writing, “Someone take the phone from gramps,” along with three crying-face emojis.