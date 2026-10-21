Scott Jennings Triggered a Meltdown on CNN With These Remarks About the French Riots

It was quite the fireworks show on CNN — it usually is when Scott Jennings is on the panel. He dueled with liberal Leigh McGowan, who did not take his remarks about the French riots well. Jennings rightly said this was a byproduct of the migrant crisis. Whenever there are rioters, both communist and Palestinian flags appear, so yes, there are whiny little white lefty snobs in this mix, but the Jewish-owned businesses were targeted in Marseille. The rioters had addresses. The Muslim-owned ones were untouched. McGowan tried to claim it was part of the yellow vest movement. It’s not:

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CNN NewsNight goes OFF THE RAILS when @scottjenningsky and Leigh McGowan debate the violence in France. Like clockwork, McGowan wants to ignore the migrant crisis. Jennings: “France is suffering, and all of Europe is suffering from a migrant crisis, and there are people running wild in France, burning things down, destroying historical landmarks, looting stores, and they’re flying the colors of the Palestinians while they do it. It has nothing to do with anything other than this attempt to tear down Western civilization wherever they perceive weakness, and right now there is weakness in Europe. They have allowed this migration crisis.” McGowan: “Absolutely false. These things that happen in France are because a bunch of students started it because they didn’t like the way that the country was being run. They weren’t getting enough. It’s the same problem that we have all over the world right now. There is not enough for the people that aren’t at the top. There is not enough education. There is not enough money. We are not being paid enough for our jobs. They were French students that started this protest. Has it gotten out of hand? Absolutely. Are terrible things happening there? Absolutely…” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 21, 2026

Jennings: “France is suffering, and all of Europe is suffering from a migrant crisis, and there are people running wild in France, burning things down, destroying historical landmarks, looting stores, and they’re flying the colors of the Palestinians while they do it. It has nothing to do with anything other than this attempt to tear down Western civilization wherever they perceive weakness, and right now there is weakness in Europe. They have allowed this migration crisis.” McGowan: “Absolutely false. These things that happen in France are because a bunch of students started it because they didn’t like the way that the country was being run. They weren’t getting enough. It’s the same problem that we have all over the world right now. There is not enough for the people that aren’t at the top. There is not enough education. There is not enough money. We are not being paid enough for our jobs. They were French students that started this protest. Has it gotten out of hand? Absolutely. Are terrible things happening there? Absolutely…”

Yeah, when there are Palestinian flags everywhere, it’s the migrants running amok.

She was a leftist for 30 years. She said she always believed in open borders and letting refugees in. But after seeing what’s happening in Milan and France, she now realizes the saying “import the Third World, become the Third World” is actually true. She admitted she’d been completely brainwashed and is encouraging others to understand that it’s okay to change your mind, saying the left preys on empathy. LOVE TO SEE THIS. Hopefully, more people wake up. 🇺🇸 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 20, 2026

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