I Can't Believe I'm Agreeing With a Lib, but She Was Spot-On Responding to This Tweet on CNN

I never thought I’d agree with anything from Neera Tanden, a former top aide to Joe Biden and president of the Center for American Progress, but here we are. She offered a pointed, spot-on response to a wild tweet from leftist Wajahat Ali, who appears to have endorsed political violence. Tanden took him to task on CNN, noting that such antics aren’t how we handle things here. It’s not as if France is the only nation where people are unhappy with the current economic climate.

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Here’s what Ali posted:

Establishment politicians and corporate shills should pay attention to these youth riots across Europe. You think it won’t happen in America, but things erupt overnight. If Dems get power and don’t flex with major economic reform, be prepared for an America First Nazi President in 2032.”

Tanden’s response:

Democrats in disarray: Neera Tanden calls out Wajahat Ali on CNN NewsNight for “rationalizing violence” against Republicans. Ali posted: “Establishment politicians and corporate shills should pay attention to these youth riots across Europe. You think it won’t happen in America, but things erupt overnight. If Dems get power and don’t flex with major economic reform, be prepared for an America First Nazi President in 2032.” Tanden: “Saying things like that sounds like you’re rationalizing violence, and I think it is wrong. It is absolutely the case that people are suffering in the United States, and they’re suffering elsewhere, and they’re suffering, and they’re not being violent. It is totally irresponsible to argue that violence is okay. The right way to deal with people’s anger—and we have that in two weeks—is an election...” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 20, 2026

Saying things like that sounds like you’re rationalizing violence, and I think it is wrong. It is absolutely the case that people are suffering in the United States, and they’re suffering elsewhere, and they’re suffering, and they’re not being violent. It is totally irresponsible to argue that violence is okay. The right way to deal with people’s anger—and we have that in two weeks—is an election…

Yeah, I agree. Yet one could argue that it’s the Left who is total hotheads, attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, murdering Charlie Kirk, and being overall deranged at these rallies.

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