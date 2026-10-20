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Well, It Looks Like the WNBA Finally Agreed on What a Woman Is

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 11:15 PM
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Well, It Looks Like the WNBA Finally Agreed on What a Woman Is
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The WNBA finally got some biology facts straight. They determined that two former NBA players cannot enter their league for a simple reason: they are men. So, after all the guffawing and inaction over this matter, they finally laid down the law and said something accurate about gender. It was downright embarrassing that the WNBA front office met about this and couldn’t come up with a satisfactory answer. Now, with the noise on this somewhat dying down, they decided to announce that the league is for women only (via Fox News):

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WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Republican lawmakers that former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are ineligible to play in the league because they are "both men," responding to a congressional inquiry without supplying the definition of "women" that lawmakers had requested.

"With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men," Engelbert wrote in the Oct. 16 response. The letter, which is dated Oct. 16, was provided to OutKick by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), which represents Freedom.

The letter answered a Sept. 17 inquiry from Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., and four other House Republicans about eligibility, player safety and confrontations with fans. Freedom and White had announced plans to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft while saying they identify as women.

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This league is a mess, even though they grew a pair on this issue.

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News Topics CONGRESS | FOX NEWS | TRANSGENDER | WNBA
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