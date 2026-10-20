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Washington Redskins Promised No More Mental Errors After Tie With Giants. Well, It Happened Again.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 6:30 AM
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Washington Redskins Promised No More Mental Errors After Tie With Giants. Well, It Happened Again.
AP Photo/Nick Wass

*I will never call them the Commanders*

Thank you, San Francisco. It feels like fire coming out of my mouth because I can’t stand the 49ers either. Still, their 23-17 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football means the status quo remains in the NFC East, with the New York Giants on top. The division is a mess, but that’s for another time. 

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Over Columbus Day weekend, the Redskins tied with the Giants in overtime after a brutal fumble by Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The win was there; they just needed a field goal. They were well within range, but poor clock management and a lack of situational football cost them. The Redskins quarterback Jayden Daniels ran out of the pocket, was tackled by Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and time expired; Washington had no timeouts. The Giants, who mounted a comeback off the Jameis Winston experience to get into OT, have a fumbling issue. Washington coughed up a win for truly unfathomable reasons, and Daniels promised it wouldn’t happen again.

Well, that was a lie. It did. Daniels threw away the ball on fourth down and later drew a brutal intentional grounding call in the final minute. Just terrible decision-making from Daniels, who, despite a good stat sheet Monday, is 0-7-1 as a starter since returning from injury. Another horrific moment: head coach Dan Quinn didn't know what down his team was on before the first half ended. Of course, he said he knew in the post-game presser, but he seemed lost. 

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News Topics NEW YORK | NFL | SPORTS | WASHINGTON
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