Washington Redskins Promised No More Mental Errors After Tie With Giants. Well, It Happened Again.

*I will never call them the Commanders*

Thank you, San Francisco. It feels like fire coming out of my mouth because I can’t stand the 49ers either. Still, their 23-17 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football means the status quo remains in the NFC East, with the New York Giants on top. The division is a mess, but that’s for another time.

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Over Columbus Day weekend, the Redskins tied with the Giants in overtime after a brutal fumble by Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The win was there; they just needed a field goal. They were well within range, but poor clock management and a lack of situational football cost them. The Redskins quarterback Jayden Daniels ran out of the pocket, was tackled by Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and time expired; Washington had no timeouts. The Giants, who mounted a comeback off the Jameis Winston experience to get into OT, have a fumbling issue. Washington coughed up a win for truly unfathomable reasons, and Daniels promised it wouldn’t happen again.

Jayden Daniels last week: *forgets he doesn’t have any timeouts* This week: *throws it away on 4th and 2 * *Intentional grounding with the game on the line* — NFL Hate Memes (@NFLHateMemes) October 20, 2026

Jayden Daniels just threw the ball away on 4th down. Was he expecting a 5th down? https://t.co/RNl5nBoJR9 — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 20, 2026

Jayden Daniels throws it away on 4th down knowing they would grant him a 5th down out of respect 🙏 https://t.co/WKPfpm1hSK — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) October 20, 2026

Jayden Daniels after making an inexcusable mental mistake last week https://t.co/20znnjgmHO — GhettoGronk (@ghetto_gronk) October 20, 2026

Smart play here by Jayden Daniels to throw it away instead of risking the throw to Antonio Williams and get ready for 5th down https://t.co/HEdazGvBRK — Underdog (@Underdog) October 20, 2026

Well, that was a lie. It did. Daniels threw away the ball on fourth down and later drew a brutal intentional grounding call in the final minute. Just terrible decision-making from Daniels, who, despite a good stat sheet Monday, is 0-7-1 as a starter since returning from injury. Another horrific moment: head coach Dan Quinn didn't know what down his team was on before the first half ended. Of course, he said he knew in the post-game presser, but he seemed lost.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn had NO IDEA it was 4th down when Jayden Daniels threw the ball away. “That was fourth down? F**K!!” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cAGTI7Iabo — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 20, 2026

“Field goal. Oh, that was 4th down?” certainly looks like lip readers believe Dan Quinn was completely unaware that it was 4th down and wanted to kick a field goal 💀💀💀 https://t.co/yJYuAUmVZX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 20, 2026

"I definitely knew it was 4th down." Commanders HC Dan Quinn on the 4th down play that Jayden Daniels threw the ball away in the second quarter. https://t.co/SiBP2SIClg — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2026

Dan Quinn in the locker room after the game https://t.co/mbDiLt0QUY — Underdog (@Underdog) October 20, 2026

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