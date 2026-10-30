UNDERCOVER VIDEO: Elissa Slotkin Lays Out Lawfare Plans If Dems Win Majority

Michigan senator gushes to a total stranger about "every committee" in on the act.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will apparently talk to anyone about the Democrats’ lawfare plans if they capture the majority in the House or Senate next week; all you have to do is ask.

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Slotkin, while campaigning Thursday for congressional candidate Sean McCann, dished on what she has up her sleeve, according to an undercover video obtained exclusively by Townhall.

“I’m worried that we’re going to be too nice,” the person said to Slotkin in the video, triggering a smirk from the senator.

“What are we going to do to hold the Trump regime and its collaborators responsible? I’m talking prosecutions,” the person continued.

“I’m with you,” Slotkin responded. “So basically, assuming we win both houses, even if we just win one, we’ll come up– we have a list of, like, the ‘signature cases.’ So the things where it’s, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case, like– and we will have, in every committee, there will be the ‘signature cases’ that we– where we hold people accountable.”

Slotkin continued, “I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest in Hungary because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years.” The Michigan senator said she was there seeking advice for how to go after the Trump administration.

“And I’m like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don’t have that much, but we have so much,” she said. “And they did this ‘signature cases’ (strategy),” Slotkin said.

She went on to say “they’re the ones that people identify with,” specifically naming the ballroom project in the East Wing of the White House, the reflecting pool renovation on the Mall, “or $200 million in, you know, from the Defense Department.”

Slotkin then predicted — or warned — “So that’s what you’ll see basically in January.”

The Michigan senator is very possibly going to attempt to parlay that into a presidential campaign. Slotkin got elected by campaigning as a moderate, consensus builder. She featured Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush — for whom she worked — in campaign ads.

She has since been on a tear against Trump, blaming him for everything, and coming up with conspiracy theories about what he might do, including manufacturing a “national security incident” to change the outcome of the election.

Slotkin has been maneuvering for a potential run for president herself, including recently criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If Democrats need new faces and new ideas, is that compatible with a presidential candidate who’s already lost?” Vox’s Astead Herndon asked Slotkin at the University of Chicago.

“No,” Slotkin said.

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“Look, it’s a free country, so if she decides to run, that is her choice, okay?” she said. “I think you’re seeing stuff in the press, right? The fact that there are these articles talking about, like, should she, shouldn’t she, and there’s leaks about this and that, is part of this conversation about, like, she shouldn’t get in, maybe she should.”

“You know, it’s happening whether, you know, you see it above the surface or not,” Slotkin said. “But I just will be frank that I think the sentiment I’m describing is so strong of wanting new faces and big and bold ideas. It’s so universal. I think the public is going to meter out, and, like, I believe it so strongly that even if some of those more traditional folks you’ve heard of get in, it just won’t work.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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