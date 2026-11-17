A fire has broken out at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, prompting a response from local firefighters.

The Fairfax County Fire Department is responding to reports of a fire at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia. https://t.co/BocW5GPaz8 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2026

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NOW: Fairfax County firefighters are investigating the report of a fire at a building on the CIA Headquarters’ campus in Langley, Virginia. Updates to follow… https://t.co/yN1hbYsmXp — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 17, 2026

JUST IN - Fire reported at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, with Fairfax County fire crews responding: reports — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2026

NOW: Fairfax County firefighters are investigating the report of a fire at a building on the CIA Headquarters’ campus in Langley, Virginia. Updates to follow… https://t.co/yN1hbYsmXp — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 17, 2026

The fire has been described as a “small electrical fire” that was located in the facility's air handling system, which has since been contained by safety crews.

A small electrical fire was reported at CIA headquarters in the air handling system. Fire is knocked down and the fire department is venting smoke. Units are starting to stand down. https://t.co/6RomX7SsWH — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) November 17, 2026

The extent of the damage to the facility has not been revealed, nor have any injuries been sustained by staffers at the CIA headquarters.

The news of the fire follows a string of incidents, outages, and data breaches that have caused widespread concern over the security of essential systems.

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