Republican Rep. James Comer, who currently chairs the House Oversight Committee, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 Kentucky gubernatorial race.

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#BREAKING | And it’s official. James Comer launches bid for Kentucky governor #kygov. https://t.co/SC4K8BLasa — Mario Anderson 📺 (@MarioAndersonTV) November 17, 2026

🚨New: Kentucky Congressman James Comer has officially announced that he is running for Governor of Kentucky in 2027 https://t.co/jlA7N8uVZN — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 17, 2026

JUST IN: James Comer has announced he’s running for Governor of Kentucky in 2027. https://t.co/LSRAUkl5lG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2026

Comer’s candidacy has already received wide support from Republicans hoping to take over control of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with Sen. Rand Paul having issued an endorsement to the candidate.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JamesComer to be Kentucky’s next Governor! Please help him to get there! — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 17, 2026

James Comer has announced his bid to be Kentucky's next governor. He already is getting support from Senator Rand Paul, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell. https://t.co/KgQD0lQGhf — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) November 17, 2026

So far, two Democrats have also announced their intention to run: Lieutenant Governor Jacquiline Coleman and former advisor to Andy Beshear Rocky Adkins.

The primary election is just over the horizon, as ballots will be cast on May 18.

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