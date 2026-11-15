This DOJ Official Warns That Elizabeth Warren 'Is on the Warpath' Against President Trump's Allies

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has set his sights on Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, who he says is “on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate ‘too closely’ with President Trump.”

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@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot: https://t.co/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

Reitz is opening an investigation into Warren following a slew of comments that suggested that she would begin investigating business leaders with close ties to President Donald Trump.

Reitz says that Warren’s comments “send a strong smoke signal” that she is targeting her political rivals with frivolous investigations that could be a First Amendment violation. Reitz has subsequently ordered Warren’s office to preserve all communications "relevant to [her] intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

This is the third letter that Reitz has issued to Senate Democrats in a matter of days. Similar investigations are being launched into the offices of Elissa Slotkin and Richard Blumenthal.

@SenatorSlotkin fantasized about weaponizing Congress to push her “deterrence message”: Associate w/ President Trump, and her Senate majority will come for you. She wants Americans avoiding the Admin altogether—or else get “a ton of problems.” Sounds potentially illegal to me. https://t.co/I56KfZoniF — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 12, 2026

After the election, @SenBlumenthal & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump. Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power. https://t.co/SxKJflB1t6 — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 11, 2026

“I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power,” Reitz said of one of the investigations in a social media post.

Because of Reitz, the days of Democrats using their power to target political enemies without scrutiny may finally be coming to an end.

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