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This DOJ Official Warns That Elizabeth Warren 'Is on the Warpath' Against President Trump's Allies

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 15, 2026 11:00 AM
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This DOJ Official Warns That Elizabeth Warren 'Is on the Warpath' Against President Trump's Allies
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has set his sights on Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, who he says is “on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate ‘too closely’ with President Trump.”

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Reitz is opening an investigation into Warren following a slew of comments that suggested that she would begin investigating business leaders with close ties to President Donald Trump.

Reitz says that Warren’s comments “send a strong smoke signal” that she is targeting her political rivals with frivolous investigations that could be a First Amendment violation. Reitz has subsequently ordered Warren’s office to preserve all communications "relevant to [her] intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

This is the third letter that Reitz has issued to Senate Democrats in a matter of days. Similar investigations are being launched into the offices of Elissa Slotkin and Richard Blumenthal.

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“I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power,” Reitz said of one of the investigations in a social media post.

Because of Reitz, the days of Democrats using their power to target political enemies without scrutiny may finally be coming to an end.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELIZABETH WARREN | FIRST AMENDMENT | DOJ
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