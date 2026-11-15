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SpaceX Just Had Another Huge Success

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 15, 2026 10:00 AM
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SpaceX Just Had Another Huge Success
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Elon Musk’s SpaceX continues to prove the feasibility of its Starship vehicle as it successfully completed the first ever launch tower recovery of the orbiter on Saturday.

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Starship 15 launched Friday afternoon to reach orbit before deploying numerous Starlink satellites. After nearly a day in space, the vehicle then returned to Earth, where the company successfully executed a catch. The booster, which was initially intended to return to the launch site as well, instead crashed into the ocean after failing to meet the automated return criteria.

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Musk has stated that the reason for the diversion was because the booster was low on fuel.

The success will give hope to NASA officials who are aiming for an ambitious June 2027 timeline for the Artemis III mission to test the docking capabilities of the ship in orbit. If successful, America’s return to the Moon is slated for 2028.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | SPACEX
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