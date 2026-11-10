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Social Media Users Just Called in an Air Strike on Haitian Gang Members

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 10, 2026 8:00 PM
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Social Media Users Just Called in an Air Strike on Haitian Gang Members
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

At the request of users on Elon Musk’s X social media platform, Salvadoran leader Nayib Bukele has conducted an air strike against Haitian gang leaders accused of heinous crimes.

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The head-of-state announced that his armed forces had conducted operations to destroy the headquarters for gang leader Lanmo San Jou. Video uploaded to social media depicted three light helicopters armed with rockets launching a strike on the premises.

Just four days ago, Bukele requested the coordinates for the compound and made a promise that the location would be destroyed after social media users explained the horrors perpetrated by the gang’s members.

The move comes as part of a wider operation on behalf of Salvadoran forces to decimate the Haitian gangs that have maintained control over the Caribbean state for years.

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Bukele launched the operation after Salvadoran nationals were captured by Haitian gang members.

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News Topics EL SALVADOR | HAITI | MILITARY | NAYIB BUKELE
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