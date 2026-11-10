Social Media Users Just Called in an Air Strike on Haitian Gang Members

At the request of users on Elon Musk’s X social media platform, Salvadoran leader Nayib Bukele has conducted an air strike against Haitian gang leaders accused of heinous crimes.

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Nou kenbe pwomès nou… Nou detwi kay Lanmò San Jou ak katye jeneral gang 400 Mawozo a. Pifò ladan yo kouri ale san yo pa menm eseye goumen. Ala lach yo lach! 🥲 https://t.co/0AVIOJRKhn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 10, 2026

The head-of-state announced that his armed forces had conducted operations to destroy the headquarters for gang leader Lanmo San Jou. Video uploaded to social media depicted three light helicopters armed with rockets launching a strike on the premises.

Just four days ago, Bukele requested the coordinates for the compound and made a promise that the location would be destroyed after social media users explained the horrors perpetrated by the gang’s members.

Kote kay sa a ye? Ban nou adrès egzak la, n ap detwi l. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2026

The move comes as part of a wider operation on behalf of Salvadoran forces to decimate the Haitian gangs that have maintained control over the Caribbean state for years.

Sanble gang yo pa vle goumen avè n… 🇸🇻🇭🇹 https://t.co/h7HpfabQKT — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 4, 2026

🇸🇻🇭🇹 Salvadoran soldiers are patrolling the streets of Haiti at NIGHT as Bukele’s deployment against the gangs continues. New footage reportedly posted by Salvadoran troops shows heavily equipped soldiers moving through the darkness with helmets, tactical gear and rifles. Some appear to be carrying Israeli-made IWI ARAD-5 assault rifles, a weapon rarely seen among Salvadoran units deployed in Haiti. El Salvador has sent thousands of troops to the country as its forces conduct patrols and operations against Haiti’s powerful gangs. Writer: Sol https://t.co/5vWpCO9t7Y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 10, 2026

Bukele launched the operation after Salvadoran nationals were captured by Haitian gang members.

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