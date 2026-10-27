Federal Election Commission Targeted in Cyberattack One Week Before Midterms

The Federal Election Commission has been forced to shut down its website after a hacking attempt, the agency announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Update: Work continues to resolve the electronic filing system outage. https://t.co/jWzncwJDPW’s other campaign finance data searches remain available as do PDFs of reports. — The FEC (@FEC) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

Reuters: A hacker is attempting to breach the US Federal Election Commission's systems and that agency has had to 'temporarily shut down' its web-facing services as a result, according to an email seen by Reuters. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) October 27, 2026

#BREAKING: The Federal Election Commission just shut down its web services after a hacking attempt. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 27, 2026

Reuters announced that the outlet had seen an email confirming that a cyberattack from a hacker drove the decision to pull its “web-facing services” offline. The agency has stated that the outage is limited to the electronic filing system, and that campaign finance reporting data remains available to the public.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 The U.S. Federal Election Commission’s website has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its electronic filing system. Reuters is claiming they saw an email that confirms the attack. The FEC responded by saying, “at this time, the FEC’s electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively working to restore service.” This comes a week before the November 3 elections. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 27, 2026

The cyberattack on American election officials comes with just one week remaining until the midterm elections.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.