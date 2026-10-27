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Federal Election Commission Targeted in Cyberattack One Week Before Midterms

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 27, 2026 7:00 PM
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Federal Election Commission Targeted in Cyberattack One Week Before Midterms
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Federal Election Commission has been forced to shut down its website after a hacking attempt, the agency announced on Tuesday afternoon.

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Reuters announced that the outlet had seen an email confirming that a cyberattack from a hacker drove the decision to pull its “web-facing services” offline. The agency has stated that the outage is limited to the electronic filing system, and that campaign finance reporting data remains available to the public.

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The cyberattack on American election officials comes with just one week remaining until the midterm elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CYBERATTACK | ELECTION INTEGRITY
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