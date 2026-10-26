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James Comey Indicted for Violation of the Espionage Act

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 26, 2026 7:00 PM
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James Comey Indicted for Violation of the Espionage Act
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

Former FBI Director James Comey has received his third federal indictment, this time for violating the Espionage Act by leaking national defense information to a reporter.

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Authorities claim that Comey knowingly communicated defense information to an individual who was not entitled to receive it. Comey is also facing a second charge for conspiring with others to violate the Espionage Act.

The news of the indictment comes just hours after a federal court ruled that the Trump administration had illegally fired Comey’s daughter, former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey. The judge ordered that the government provide Comey with back pay from the time that she was fired until the time that she secured new employment.

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Comey’s legal team has already attempted to dismiss the case, claiming that he has been charged “with crimes that he did not commit.”

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The case has been assigned to Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump-appointed judge out of Washington, D.C.

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News Topics DOJ | JAMES COMEY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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