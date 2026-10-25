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Democrat Mary Peltola Pauses Campaign After Suffering Minor Injuries in Car Crash

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 25, 2026 4:00 PM
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Democrat Mary Peltola Pauses Campaign After Suffering Minor Injuries in Car Crash
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Alaskan Democrat Senate candidate Mary Peltola has postponed campaign stops in multiple cities after she and her family suffered injuries from a vehicle crash on Saturday night.

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“Mary and her family sustained minor injuries but are in good spirits,” the campaign said. “Unfortunately, per the advice of medical professionals, Mary’s upcoming events in Fairbanks and Bethel will be rescheduled for later in the week as she takes time to recover.”

Campaign officials say that Peltola was traveling to a banquet when another vehicle struck theirs. No one involved in the accident appears to be seriously injured.

The wreck and pause to campaigning come with Election Day drawing near, with just over a week until ballots are counted.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE
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