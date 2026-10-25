Democrat Mary Peltola Pauses Campaign After Suffering Minor Injuries in Car Crash

Alaskan Democrat Senate candidate Mary Peltola has postponed campaign stops in multiple cities after she and her family suffered injuries from a vehicle crash on Saturday night.

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#AlaskaSenate Alaska News Now: Mary Peltola and her family were injured after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night Campaign statement: “Mary and her family sustained minor injuries but are in good spirits” “Unfortunately, per the advice of medical professionals, Mary’s upcoming events in Fairbanks and Bethel will be rescheduled for later in the week as she takes time to recover.” — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 25, 2026

Mary Peltola, Democrat Running for U.S. Senate in Alaska, Sustains Minor Injuries in Car Crash — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 25, 2026

#BREAKING: A vehicle transporting Mary #Peltola & her family were struck by another vehicle Saturday night, causing minor injuries, the campaign said in a statement. It’s delaying part of her last sprint to Election Day. Here’s the statement: “Mary and her family sustained minor injuries but are in good spirits,” campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said in a statement. “Unfortunately, per the advice of medical professionals, Mary’s upcoming events in Fairbanks and Bethel will be rescheduled for later in the week as she takes time to recover. Mary is disappointed that the accident is delaying the start of her Alaska Always Tour, and she is eager to get back on the campaign trail to speak directly with Alaskans about her plan to take on the rigged system and lower costs for working families.” #akleg #akgov #aksen #alaska #dasullivan — Wil Courtney (@wil_court) October 25, 2026

“Mary and her family sustained minor injuries but are in good spirits,” the campaign said. “Unfortunately, per the advice of medical professionals, Mary’s upcoming events in Fairbanks and Bethel will be rescheduled for later in the week as she takes time to recover.”

Campaign officials say that Peltola was traveling to a banquet when another vehicle struck theirs. No one involved in the accident appears to be seriously injured.

The wreck and pause to campaigning come with Election Day drawing near, with just over a week until ballots are counted.

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