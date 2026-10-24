Another Democrat Is Facing Legal Trouble From the DOJ

The Department of Justice has announced indictments against the elected Fort Bend County, Texas tax assessor and two co-defendants in a federal theft and wire fraud scheme.

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If you didn’t dislike tax collectors enough already, our office is giving you a few more reasons to do so. We allege that Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector defrauded the public through a scheme of sham employment to benefit her and her family. @USAttyReitz full remarks here👇 — US Attorney SDTX (@USAO_SDTX) October 23, 2026

Fort Bend County tax assessor-collector charged in wire fraud scheme https://t.co/JmIktcQ0lr https://t.co/LiItK3vX0N — US Attorney SDTX (@USAO_SDTX) October 22, 2026

Authorities say that Carmen Patrice Turner, a Democrat who has held the office since 2021, “orchestrated a scheme from approximately September 2023 through September 2025 to use county payroll funds to pay individuals for work they did not perform.”

The other individuals facing charges are Shemerrylyn Regina Fields and Victor Calvin Ewing. A press release from the Department of Justice alleges that Turner had hired Fields as a deputy tax clerk, but then required her to provide care for Turner’s elderly mother during operating hours and instructed her to falsely clock in remotely. Ewing was hired as a department coordinator, but authorities say that Turner knew Ewing actively held a job in Chicago, Illinois and was unable to perform the daily duties of the job.

Ewing was paid a county salary that he allegedly transferred some portions to Turner through Cash App upon payment.

“Turner, Fields, and Ewing allegedly used false timesheets, concealed their actual work activities, and maintained access to county computer systems to create the appearance of legitimate employment,” the Department of Justice said in a release.

“Public service is a privilege, not a right to break the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson of FBI – Houston Field Office. “When a public official violates the law, they violate the trust of the citizens they swore to serve and protect. As a public servant myself, my hope is that today’s federal indictments and arrests are a step towards restoring that trust. If you have information about public corruption, no matter the official, the office they hold, or the loss amount, please report it.”

Turner is the second Democrat to be at the mercy of courts, as Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas was indicted on drug and money laundering charges just days ago.

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