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Adolf Hitler's Infamous Mountain Retreat Burns Down in Suspected Arson

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 24, 2026 11:00 AM
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Adolf Hitler's Infamous Mountain Retreat Burns Down in Suspected Arson
AP Photo, File

The Eagle’s Nest, Adolf Hitler’s retreat home in the Bavarian Alps, has reportedly been nearly destroyed by fire in a suspected arson.

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German authorities were notified of a fire at the infamous residence on Friday night. Firefighters arrived to find it “ completely engulfed" in the blaze, but claimed that they found no one inside the building at the time.

One person has been detained by authorities as they investigate whether or not the fire was caused deliberately, with the individual in custody reportedly a motorcyclist who was stopped by police as they traveled up the mountain.

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The residence, located approximately 6,000 feet above sea level, was difficult to reach for fire engines. Police have indicated that the building has been destroyed almost completely. The fire reportedly raged into Saturday morning.

The infamous building, which had become a tourist destination since the end of Second World War, is considered to be unsalvageable.

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News Topics CRIME | GERMANY | HISTORY
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