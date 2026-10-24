Adolf Hitler's Infamous Mountain Retreat Burns Down in Suspected Arson

The Eagle’s Nest, Adolf Hitler’s retreat home in the Bavarian Alps, has reportedly been nearly destroyed by fire in a suspected arson.

🇩🇪 HITLER'S infamous Eagle's Nest is apparently beyond saving after a MASSIVE fire tore through the historic building in the Bavarian Alps. And German police are investigating possible ARSON. The former Nazi retreat sits 1,834 meters above sea level, making the firefighting operation a nightmare. By the time crews reached the site, the building was completely engulfed in flames. Heavy firefighting equipment couldn't get close enough. Officers responding to the fire stopped and detained a MOTORCYCLIST on their way up the mountain. Traunstein criminal police are now questioning him to determine whether he had anything to do with the blaze. Authorities believe the damage is so extensive that the building is unlikely to be saved. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/5ZcAsIq94i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 24, 2026

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Adolf Hitler’s former alpine residence, Eagle’s Nest (Kehlsteinhaus), was almost completely destroyed by a major fire German police are investigating possible arson. The building stands at the summit of Mount Kehlstein, at an altitude of 1,834 meters. By the time the first crews arrived, the historic structure was fully engulfed, and heavy fire equipment could not get close. The fire caused such severe damage that local police say the building is unlikely to be saved. On the way to the fire, officers stopped and detained a motorcyclist. Traunstein criminal police are now questioning him to determine whether he is linked to the incident. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

NEW - Adolf Hitler's Alpine retreat, the Eagle's Nest, was completely destroyed after a potential arson attack last night in Bavaria's Berchtesgaden, Germany. https://t.co/tSeUc78m0A — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2026

German authorities were notified of a fire at the infamous residence on Friday night. Firefighters arrived to find it “ completely engulfed" in the blaze, but claimed that they found no one inside the building at the time.

One person has been detained by authorities as they investigate whether or not the fire was caused deliberately, with the individual in custody reportedly a motorcyclist who was stopped by police as they traveled up the mountain.

The residence, located approximately 6,000 feet above sea level, was difficult to reach for fire engines. Police have indicated that the building has been destroyed almost completely. The fire reportedly raged into Saturday morning.

The infamous building, which had become a tourist destination since the end of Second World War, is considered to be unsalvageable.

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