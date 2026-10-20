DHS Announces Indictments for Five Individuals in Cartel Weapons and Drug Trafficking Scheme

Five individuals have been indicted in a Sinaloa Cartel-linked investigation into drug and weapons trafficking, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday.

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FIVE INDICTED IN SINALOA CARTEL-LINKED WEAPONS AND DRUG TRAFFICKING SCHEME FOLLOWING HOMELAND SECURITY TASK FORCE INVESTIGATION As part of an @HSTaskForce investigation, @HSI_Dallas assisted @ATFHQ in investigating five individuals accused of supplying firearms and ammunition to the Sinaloa Cartel and trafficking fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. HSI and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to dismantle cartel networks and disrupt the flow of illegal weapons and deadly drugs into our communities. https://t.co/XJFhb1uIMA — Homeland Security Investigations (@HSI_HQ) October 20, 2026

Johnnie Wayne Corbett, Loyd Walter Hall, Jesus Quezada Meza, Omar Velasquez and Catlynn Ann Townsend all face a litany of charges for their involvement in the scheme. The charges include: conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for importation into the United States, using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, conspiracy to traffic firearms, conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, and making false statements to firearms dealers.

Hall faces the harshest potential sentence of life imprisonment, while Meza and Velasquez each face up to 15 years, and Townsend and Corbett each face up to five years in prison.

“The defendants supplied powerful rifles and ammunition to the Sinaloa Cartel—one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said of the case in a press release. “By pursuing material support of terrorism charges, we are making clear that arming cartels is a direct threat to U.S. national security. Under Attorney General Blanche’s leadership, the Trump Administration has deployed an all of government strategy to destroy these terrorist networks. Our office will use every federal tool available to dismantle the cartels and aggressively prosecute anyone who enables their violence.”

Hall, Quezada Meza, and Velasquez are currently being held in federal custody.

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