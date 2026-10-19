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Trump Will Return to Texas for Two More Midterm Rallies Next Week

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 19, 2026 8:00 PM
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Trump Will Return to Texas for Two More Midterm Rallies Next Week
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump will be heading back to Texas for two rallies next week as early voting is underway in the Lone Star State.

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Trump will have stops in the west Texas city of Lubbock and the central Texas town of Waco on Tuesday, October 27. The newest wave of rallies will come just two and a half weeks after Trump visited San Antonio to stump with Senate candidate Ken Paxton and House candidate Carlos De La Cruz.

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Trump isn’t the only major Republican figure making appearances across Texas. Vice President JD Vance recently held a rally in Tyler in an effort to boost turnout before the midterm election.

Texas has two weeks of early voting until polls close before Election Day. Only 15 days remain until Paxton takes on Democrat candidate James Talarico at the ballot box.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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