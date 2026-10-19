Trump Will Return to Texas for Two More Midterm Rallies Next Week

President Donald Trump will be heading back to Texas for two rallies next week as early voting is underway in the Lone Star State.

JUST IN: President Trump will return to Texas during early voting next week. RNC officials confirm to @FOX4, Trump will have a rally in Lubbock and in Waco. Senate Candidate @KenPaxtonTX will be there. @FOX4 #TXSEN @FOX26Houston @fox7austin https://t.co/jMIYHPDHT5 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) October 19, 2026

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President Trump is coming back to Texas next Tuesday for rallies in Lubbock and Waco, per RNC Ken Paxton will attend both events. These are red metros where Paxton needs strong turnout. Trump was +43 in the Lubbock metro and +35 in the Waco metro in '24 #TXSEN — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) October 19, 2026

President Trump is coming back to Texas next Tuesday for rallies in Lubbock and Waco, per RNC Ken Paxton will attend both events. These are red metros where Paxton needs strong turnout. Trump was +43 in the Lubbock metro and +35 in the Waco metro in '24 #TXSEN — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) October 19, 2026

Trump will have stops in the west Texas city of Lubbock and the central Texas town of Waco on Tuesday, October 27. The newest wave of rallies will come just two and a half weeks after Trump visited San Antonio to stump with Senate candidate Ken Paxton and House candidate Carlos De La Cruz.

President Trump arrives in San Antonio https://t.co/rVdAerwbct — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) October 7, 2026

After being interrupted by 4 protesters while taking aim at James Talarico in San Antonio, President Trump decided to wreck the hecklers too: "I love when they all have the same exact signs, all beautiful pink and purple and blue and all different colors... Very expensive signs. They don't make these signs." "What he doesn't know is that his mom voted for Trump." Dear leftists, watch until the end. There's a nugget for you just so you know how the crowd feels. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 8, 2026

Trump isn’t the only major Republican figure making appearances across Texas. Vice President JD Vance recently held a rally in Tyler in an effort to boost turnout before the midterm election.

Thanks for having me Tyler, Texas! Now let's get out there and vote for @KenPaxtonTX and make sure James Talafreako never becomes a US Senator. https://t.co/XpVdUGQ2IT — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2026

Texas has two weeks of early voting until polls close before Election Day. Only 15 days remain until Paxton takes on Democrat candidate James Talarico at the ballot box.

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