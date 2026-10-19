Federal Agents Respond to Shooting Near Mosque in Columbus, Ohio

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms have responded to a shooting near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio.

ATF Columbus Field Division Special Agents are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. https://t.co/GMbah23MoT — ATF Columbus (@ATFColumbus) October 19, 2026

Advertisement

Federal agents are responding to a reported shooting at a mosque in Columbus, Ohio — AP — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 19, 2026

BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in a shooting inside a mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio. - 10TV https://t.co/fCfEQtBKCX — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) October 19, 2026

BREAKING 🚨 Federal agents are responding to a reported shooting at a mosque in Columbus, Ohio — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 19, 2026

ATF: "ATF Columbus Field Division Special Agents are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available." — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 19, 2026

Initial reports from law enforcement claim that one individual was killed after an altercation that occurred outside of the mosque, and was not the result of a targeted attack. Further information reported by the Associated Press has revealed that the shooting took place at a neighboring apartment complex.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, was not an attack on a mosque but happened at a nearby apartment complex. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 19, 2026

Another individual is reportedly injured, but no further information has been released regarding their status.

One person was killed in a shooting that stemmed from an altercation near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, police said. https://t.co/ftmkjVuIAn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.