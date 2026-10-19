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Federal Agents Respond to Shooting Near Mosque in Columbus, Ohio

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 19, 2026 4:15 PM
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Federal Agents Respond to Shooting Near Mosque in Columbus, Ohio BREAKING
Townhall Media

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms have responded to a shooting near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio.

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Initial reports from law enforcement claim that one individual was killed after an altercation that occurred outside of the mosque, and was not the result of a targeted attack. Further information reported by the Associated Press has revealed that the shooting took place at a neighboring apartment complex.

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Another individual is reportedly injured, but no further information has been released regarding their status.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

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News Topics ATF | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | OHIO
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