Do These 'Immigration Advocates' Not Realize What They're Saying?

A recent article from the Los Angeles Times promoted claims from immigration advocates that ICE raids around California are intended to “discourage voting,” leading anyone with the ability to think rationally to question why they’d think that if illegal aliens aren’t voting.

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Surge in ICE raids is aimed at discouraging voter turnout, immigration advocates say https://t.co/lc7MVTAASA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 16, 2026

“The timing of these actions, just weeks before the midterm elections, is no accident,” one advocate claimed in the article. “These tactics seek to silence immigrant communities, suppress civic participation and divide our neighborhoods.”

“As threats of intimidation from the Trump administration continue just 18 days before the election date, do not let anyone convince you that your voice does not matter,” another said. “We’re protecting our people. We’re also protecting our people’s ability to participate in the elections. California organizes itself. That is why we are a progressive, pro-immigrant state.”

Surely they aren’t suggesting that they’re protecting the ability to vote for illegal aliens, you know, the group that ICE arrests?

Needless to say, the reactions on social media were pretty entertaining.

Why would immigration enforcement discourage voter turnout Be very specific — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 17, 2026

So illegals are voting. Good to know. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 17, 2026

Say that again, only slower. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 17, 2026

What an odd thing to say. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 17, 2026

https://t.co/YR57P4RsOI — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 17, 2026

Whatever these “immigration advocates” might try to claim, the Trump administration announced that charges were filed against 16 illegal aliens just days ago.

🗳️ Today the Justice Department announced charges involving 16 individuals, including an illegal alien, in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include: • Voting by aliens in federal elections • False claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote or to vote • Voting on behalf the deceased • Voting multiple times in the same election • False statements on citizenship applications • Unlawful procurement of citizenship Read more about EACH election crime case here: https://t.co/5HCE7jv8R4 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 12, 2026

So much for the "that never happens" theory.

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