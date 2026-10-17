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Do These 'Immigration Advocates' Not Realize What They're Saying?

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 17, 2026 2:00 PM
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Do These 'Immigration Advocates' Not Realize What They're Saying?
AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File

A recent article from the Los Angeles Times promoted claims from immigration advocates that ICE raids around California are intended to “discourage voting,” leading anyone with the ability to think rationally to question why they’d think that if illegal aliens aren’t voting.

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“The timing of these actions, just weeks before the midterm elections, is no accident,” one advocate claimed in the article. “These tactics seek to silence immigrant communities, suppress civic participation and divide our neighborhoods.”

“As threats of intimidation from the Trump administration continue just 18 days before the election date, do not let anyone convince you that your voice does not matter,” another said. “We’re protecting our people. We’re also protecting our people’s ability to participate in the elections. California organizes itself. That is why we are a progressive, pro-immigrant state.”

Surely they aren’t suggesting that they’re protecting the ability to vote for illegal aliens, you know, the group that ICE arrests?

Needless to say, the reactions on social media were pretty entertaining.

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Whatever these “immigration advocates” might try to claim, the Trump administration announced that charges were filed against 16 illegal aliens just days ago.

So much for the "that never happens" theory.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | ILLEGAL ALIEN
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